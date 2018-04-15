news

Bank of Estonia: Labor productivity grew faster than labor costs in 2017 ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
The Bank of Estonia is the country's central bank.
The Bank of Estonia is the country's central bank. Source: (Martin Dremljuga/ERR)
Business

According to the Bank of Estonia, labor productivity grew faster than labor costs in 2017, while wage growth accelerated the most in public administration and the construction sector.

"The year 2017 was successful for Estonian businesses as profits increase once again after many years. Labor productivity increased more than labor costs for the first time in many years. While in the first half of the year, the faster growth of the economy was based mostly on the improvement of labor productivity, then in the second half of the year, the growth happened more thanks to greater labor," economist at the central bank Orsolya Soosaar said in a press release.

According to Soosaar, greater labor demand in turn boosted salary growth as free labor is lacking on the labor market. The growth of productivity, which was weaker than salary growth, in the last few years is not specific to Estonia, but was also characteristic of neighboring Latvia and Lithuania. However, labor productivity grew more than in Estonia there in 2017.

The growth of the number of employees accelerated in most fields of activity in the second half of the year, especially in the industrial sector. The number of vacancies and the labor expectations of companies increased significantly already a few quarters ago. The companies were optimistic that labor will continue growing, but it is difficult as the share of employed persons among working-age people is already very high. From among EU countries in 2017, it was only in Sweden that the indicator was higher than in Estonia, Soosaar said.

Salary growth accelerated in the second half of the year in the state's domain, especially in public administration -- likely due to the conclusion of the Estonian presidency of the Council of the European Union and the administrative reform. Salary growth accelerated noticeably also thanks to an increase in investment activity in the drastically enlivened construction sector.

Even though the growth of the nominal wage accelerate in the second half of the year, the growth of real wage remained moderate compared to the previous years. There was a similar situation in many European countries in 2017 -- salary growth accelerated, but price growth accelerated even more. Greater exceptions were Hungary and the Czech Republic, where the growth of real wages accelerated significantly.

Regardless of the fact that in Estonia, a greater share of working-age people are participating in the labor market compared with other European countries, activity increased even further in the second half of 2017. The unemployment rate was lower than the previous year despite the fact that the work ability reform will bring to the labor market people who will have greater difficulties in finding work. Considering the high level of the rate of participation in the workforce and low unemployment, it is likely that wage growth will accelerate also in the future and profit growth will decelerate when labor demand increases.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

bank of estonialabor costproductivity


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
14.04

Committee supports more restrictions for military service evaders

14.04

Budget strategy: Government agrees on nominal surplus, structural balance

13.04

TS Laevad may rent sixth vessel in next few weeks

13.04

Two new cases of measles diagnosed in Estonia

13.04

Estonian Road Administration raising speed limit on divided highways

13.04

1,150 babies born in Estonia in March

13.04

Estonia's e-service maintenance underfunded, needs extra €60 million yearly

13.04

Reform Party gearing up for general meeting and internal elections

BUSINESS
13.04

Study: Desynchronization of Baltic grid crucial due to geopolitical aspects

13.04

HKScan, trade union reach agreement on wage terms

13.04

Russia's EuroChem to build €65 million ammonia terminal at Sillamäe

13.04

Paper: State needs to find €130 million to achieve balanced budget

12.04

Analyst: No signs of overheating in Estonian economy

12.04

Tallinn transport company CEO Enno Tamm to step down

12.04

Government approves bill exempting specialists from immigration quota

12.04

Bank of Estonia: Sustained economic success demands investment

Opinion
21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
The Reform Party's new leadership, April 14, 2018.

Reform Party elects new leadership, secretary-general

Beyond confirming single candidate Kaja Kallas as party chairwoman, the Reform Party also elected a new leadership. While plenty of its 16 members stayed on, two prominent candidates were dropped by the delegates.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:07

Bank of Estonia: Labor productivity grew faster than labor costs in 2017

15:47

Rubesa: EU funding for Rail Baltica unclear after Brexit

13:36

Airport operator announces tender for works at Pärnu airport

12:15

Estonian reactions to US, French, British strikes against Syrian forces Updated

11:36

Defence Forces specialists destroy 250 explosive ordnance items in Saaremaa

09:10

Reform Party elects new leadership, secretary-general

14.04

Kaja Kallas elected Reform Party's first-ever chairwoman

14.04

Russia planning more missile tests over Latvian economic zone in Baltic Sea

14.04

Committee supports more restrictions for military service evaders

14.04

Budget strategy: Government agrees on nominal surplus, structural balance

13.04

30 years since Estonian Popular Front was founded

13.04

TS Laevad may rent sixth vessel in next few weeks

13.04

Two new cases of measles diagnosed in Estonia

13.04

Study: Desynchronization of Baltic grid crucial due to geopolitical aspects

13.04

Estonian Road Administration raising speed limit on divided highways

13.04

1,150 babies born in Estonia in March

13.04

HKScan, trade union reach agreement on wage terms

13.04

Estonia's e-service maintenance underfunded, needs extra €60 million yearly

13.04

Russia's EuroChem to build €65 million ammonia terminal at Sillamäe

13.04

Reform Party gearing up for general meeting and internal elections

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: