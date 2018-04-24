news

EELK council supports amending Constitution to define marriage ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Archbishop Urmas Viilma (EELK).
Archbishop Urmas Viilma (EELK). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Council of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) in a vote on Tuesday approved a statement according to which the EELK supports the amendment of the Estonian Constitution to define marriage as a union between one man and one woman.

39 of those present at the council voted in favor of the statement; five were against it, and four abstained.

The statement explained that family is currently under attack: on one side, it is being threatened by the abuse of misunderstood freedom, and on the other, some want to redefine publicly contracted marriage to include unions other than those between one man and one woman.

According to Archbishop Urmas Viilma, this change to the Constitution would mean a sense of security for Christians.

"What will improve is that we know that we have a sense of security," Viilma told ERR's radio news on Tuesday. "When a man and a woman stand before the altar, where marriage is talked about, then they will know as they leave the church that the marriage they concluded in the church is just as significant then as when they exit the church."

He added, however, that this wasn't a pressuring tactic, but rather for themselves in the church. "So that we know where we are; that we continue to be supported by the same principles that the EELK has been supportedby; and that today's vote provides a sense of security," Viilma explained.

The archbishop told ERR last week that this was a statement of support, but added that the church itself would not submit a proposal to the Riigikogu to amend the Constitution.

Salumäe: Church shouldn't force marriage views on others

According to Mart Salumäe, a representative of the EELK's North American deanery, however, the church should not force its views onto others.

"The church is just going along with the same hysteria over marriage and family-related topics that sprang up in Estonian society some time ago," Salumäe said. "And unfortunately, in light of today's decision, the church doesn't have much anything balancing or calming to offer people in this hysteria."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

urmas viilmamarriage equalitychurchesestonian evangelical lutheran church


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
23.04

Gallery: Fallen soldiers commemorated in Paldiski on Veterans Day

23.04

Kaljulaid to IMF president: There is no going back from digital society

23.04

Two conscripts injured in hit-and-run, driver turns himself in

23.04

Mart Helme re-elected EKRE chairman

23.04

April party ratings: Despite decline, Reform retains strong lead

23.04

Estonia celebrates sixth annual Veterans Day

23.04

Ida-Viru County hospital to receive €15.6 million from the state

22.04

Hiiumaa calculates damage caused by ferry transport crisis

BUSINESS
23.04

Estonian company signs contract to bring railway route from China to Muuga

22.04

Hiiumaa calculates damage caused by ferry transport crisis

21.04

€84 million worth of deposits reimbursed to Versobank customers

21.04

State launches program to bring 2,000 foreign ICT specialists to Estonia

20.04

Corporate debt down, household debt up in 2017

20.04

Finnair to launch direct flights from Tallinn to Lapland this winter

20.04

Tallinn's first public smoke sauna to open this winter

20.04

March industrial producer price index up 2.9 percent on year

Opinion
16.04

Opinion digest: Kaja Kallas' speech to Reform Party delegates

04.04

Opinion digest: Baltic presidents' meeting with Trump a 'milestone'

29.03

Digest: Europe has no Russia policy whatsoever, says Toomas Hendrik Ilves

21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
EKRE chairman Mart Helme speaking at the party congress in Tallinn on Saturday. April 21, 2018.

Mart Helme re-elected EKRE chairman

A congress of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) on Saturday re-elected incumbent Mart Helme as chairman of the opposition party.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:36

EELK council supports amending Constitution to define marriage

16:45

Searchable database of 215,000 leaked Estonian account passwords now online

15:52

Tallinn police arrest Iraqi national suspected of rape

14:48

Nordea raises Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast to 3.9 percent

13:50

Over 4.7 million visits paid to family doctors in Estonia in 2017

12:47

Conscript injured during training exercise

11:53

Swedbank Estonia's first quarter profits up 5.7 percent on year

10:51

Estonian leaders offer condolences following deadly van attack in Toronto

09:56

Need for active citizen engagement emphasized at EU Speakers Conference

08:54

Australia's first pop-up embassy opened in Tallinn

23.04

Estonian Railways to begin repairs at Riisipere station

23.04

Gallery: Fallen soldiers commemorated in Paldiski on Veterans Day

23.04

Estonian company signs contract to bring railway route from China to Muuga

23.04

Kaljulaid to IMF president: There is no going back from digital society

23.04

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: April 23-29

23.04

Two conscripts injured in hit-and-run, driver turns himself in

23.04

Mart Helme re-elected EKRE chairman

23.04

April party ratings: Despite decline, Reform retains strong lead

23.04

Estonia celebrates sixth annual Veterans Day

23.04

Ida-Viru County hospital to receive €15.6 million from the state

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: