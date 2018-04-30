news

Yandex Taxi to introduce app-based ride ordering service in Tallinn ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
The new contender on the market will work exclusively with established taxi companies.
The new contender on the market will work exclusively with established taxi companies.
Business

Russian on-demand transportation service provider Yandex Taxi is about to start business in the Estonian capital on May 1. Yandex works exclusively with taxi companies that have the required permits. In Tallinn over 300 cars of ten partner companies will be linked up to the platform, the company announced on Monday.

Estonia is the second European Union member state where Yandex starts offering its taxi service. Yandex Taxi launched in Latvia on March 15 this year, and in the first month of its operation 50,000 people used the service in the capital city of Riga.

Yandex Taxi is active in 300 cities across ten countries worldwide.

"Our service takes into considertion the traffic situation in route planning, and will search for a new order for the driver in the area where they are taking the passenger. Technologies like this reduce the costs of a trip: the drivers will earn more and the users will pay less," Aram Sargsyan, director for international strategy at Yandex Taxi, said.

The company's service comes in two different price classes: comfort and economy. The different tariffs are connected to vehicle category and range.

In its economy class, the starting fee will not exceed €1, which also includes 0.5 kilometers and five minutes of waiting time. The maximum fare per kilometer is €0.55.

Between May 1 and May 20 Yandex Taxi is offering a discount of 50 percent, but no more than €3.5 euros per ride, to all users in Tallinn paying by card.

Yandex Taxi's app is available in Estonian for both Android and iOS. Overall, the Yandex Taxi application has been translated into 15 languages.

Unlike other similar services, Yandex Taxi informs the user about the price of the ride immediately after the address of the place of departure and the address of the destination have been entered. The fare will not change either if the ride takes longer than originally estimated.

Last year Yandex and Uber announced the creation of a joint venture in Russia and some other formerly Soviet states, with Uber investing €225 million dollars and Yandex €100 million.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

taxi appyandex taxi


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
29.04

Finance minister: Digitial economy taxation issue needs to be resolved

29.04

Crimes of communism museum, research center to be built in wing of Patarei

29.04

Norwegian university, Estonia begin cyber cooperation talks

28.04

Five contenders in race for Free Party chair

28.04

Health fund pays €11 million for treatment of Estonians abroad in 2017

28.04

Mikser: NATO foreign ministers reaffirmed importance of allied relations

28.04

Ratas to nominate Janek Mäggi for public administration minister

27.04

Greek defense chief in Estonia: We are working to solve common challenges

BUSINESS
27.04

Central bank: Estonians' savings rate on average EU level

27.04

Eesti Energia's first quarter profits down 16 percent

27.04

Estonian government to put Patarei building up for auction

26.04

Nordica launches flights to Kiev's Zhuliany Airport

26.04

Danske Bank to gradually exit Baltic market

25.04

Estonian ministry wants to make use of illegal workforce a criminal offense

24.04

Nordea raises Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast to 3.9 percent

24.04

Swedbank Estonia's first quarter profits up 5.7 percent on year

Opinion
16.04

Stepping out of her father's shadow greatest challenge facing Kaja Kallas

16.04

Opinion digest: Kaja Kallas' speech to Reform Party delegates

04.04

Opinion digest: Baltic presidents' meeting with Trump a 'milestone'

29.03

Digest: Europe has no Russia policy whatsoever, says Toomas Hendrik Ilves

21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

Editor-in-chief of ERR's news, Anvar Samost, commented in his radio talk show with Ainar Ruussaar on Sunday that it isn't quite clear to him yet whether the designated next minister of public administration, Janek Mäggi, is out for an 11-month adventure or a longer perspective in politics. In early March 2019, the Estonian voters will elect a new parliament, and with it the composition of the government will likely change as well.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
15:10

Estonia, Finland to hold joint government meeting in Tallinn on May 7

14:34

Retail trade turnover growth shows slight decline in March

14:24

Yandex Taxi to introduce app-based ride ordering service in Tallinn

13:25

Regulation signed to introduce free public transport in counties

12:53

Mikser disagrees with Juncker's view of Russia as neglected 'friend'

12:12

Tänak wins 2018 Rally Argentina, remains WRC third with 72 points

11:42

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

10:30

Center's leadership backs Mäggi as next minister of public administration

09:56

March industrial production greater than a year ago

09:17

Government infighting continues as IRL derails confirmation of police chief

29.04

Finance minister: Digitial economy taxation issue needs to be resolved

29.04

Crimes of communism museum, research center to be built in wing of Patarei

29.04

Norwegian university, Estonia begin cyber cooperation talks

28.04

Five contenders in race for Free Party chair

28.04

Health fund pays €11 million for treatment of Estonians abroad in 2017

28.04

Mikser: NATO foreign ministers reaffirmed importance of allied relations

28.04

Ratas to nominate Janek Mäggi for public administration minister

27.04

Central bank: Estonians' savings rate on average EU level

27.04

Greek defense chief in Estonia: We are working to solve common challenges

27.04

Riina Sikkut offered Ossinovski's position as health and labor minister

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: