Estonia, Finland to hold joint government meeting in Tallinn on May 7

The governments of Estonia and Finland will hold a joint meeting to celebrate the 100th anniversary of both countries. According to a Government Office press release, transport links between Estonia and Finland, digital and cultural cooperation, and common interests in the European Union will be discussed at the meeting.

According to Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center), this is the first time the Estonian government will have a joint meeting with the government of another country.

"The joint jubilee meeting with the Government of Finland emphasises the special bond of our two nations. At the joint meeting we will discuss topics that will help the two countries and their people to build more bridges between each other and to strengthen the existing ones," Ratas said.

The transport part of the meeting will look at the Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel and rail connection. Cross-border data exchange and the development of e-services are discussed in the part of the meeting dedicated to digital cooperation. Cultural and educational cooperation, the role of small languages in the present world, and the cooperation of Estonia and Finland in the European Union, primarily in the fields of competition, environment, and trade will be on the agenda of the meeting as well.

Finland celebrated its 100th anniversary on Dec. 6 last year. The Republic of Estonia celebrated its centennial on Feb. 24 this year.

The joint meeting of the governments of Estonia and Finland will start at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 7 at the Conference Hall of the Riigikogu. At 5.15 p.m., prime ministers Ratas and Sipilä will hold a joint press conference at the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The secretaries-general of the ministries of both countries will also meet on the same day.