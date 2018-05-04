Square-meter price of apartments in Tallinn up 7.5 percent

The average price of apartments in Tallinn per square meter rose by 7.5 percent year over year to €1,794 in April, numbers published by the Estonian Land Board show.

During the month 772 apartments in Tallinn worth altogether 81 million euros changed hands, compared with 695 transactions with a total value of €63 million conducted in April 2017.

The median price of Tallinn apartments was €1,718, 6.8 percent higher than in April 2017.

Across Estonia, leaving out Tallinn, the average price of apartments grew 7.9 percent year on year to €734. The median price of apartments outside Tallinn was up 6.5 percent at €543.

The number of transactions outside Tallinn was 1,017 and the total value of the transactions was €45.7 million. In April 2017, apartments outside Tallinn changed hands in 953 transactions and the total value of the transactions was €38.7 million.

According to adjusted data, apartments in Tallinn changed hands in 823 transactions in March and the total value of the transactions was €85.3 million. The average price of Tallinn apartments in March was €1,810 euros per square meter.