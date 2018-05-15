Mikser, other Baltic Foreign Ministers to visit US this week

The Baltic countries' three foreign ministers are set to visit the US this week, on a trip which will include a meeting with current National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Sven Mikser from Estonia, together with Edgars Rinkēvičs and Linas Linkevičius from Latvia and Lithuania respectively, will meet with Bolton in Washington DC, and will also partake in a scheduled debate on Thursday at the UN Security Council on "Maintenance of international peace and security: Upholding international law within the context of the maintenance of international peace and security", due to be headed by the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda.

Sven Mikser was last in the US in March of this year, before John Bolton was named US National Security Advisor on 9 April.

Topics likely for discussion would include the Trump administration's withdrawal last week from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the 'Iran Deal' , an international agreement dealing with negotiating and containing that country's nuclear program.