Lasnamäe to get two new sports facilities including speed skating rink

Lasnamäe district
Lasnamäe district
A new sports centre due to open in Autumn in the Tallinn residential district of Tallinn is to get a speed skating rink, it has been announced.

Speaking at a meeting of the Lasnamäe Borough council recently, Borough elder Maria Jufereva said that with growing demand for a comprehensive sports centre in Lasnamäe in the past few years, such a facility should be a priority for 2018.

In fact the proposed development, at 14 Harma Street, is one of two such investments on the table at the recent council meeting. Another sports centre at Tondiloo park, where refurbishment work commenced in April, will boast a skateboarding , parkour park, outdoor workout facilities and a new basketball court.

The Harma Street site will reportedly comprise a football pitch, three outdoor basketball courts, a long jump pit and sprint track, as well as a refrigerated speed skating rink.

Several streets in Lasnamäe will also see reconstruction work as part of the investment plan.

Lasnamäe, with over 100,000 inhabitants, is the most populous district in Tallinn making up nearly a quarter of the city's total population. Most of its accommodation was completed in the 1970s and '80s and is characterized by Soviet-era blocks of between five and 16 stories. More recent building work has also taken place in particular in the Loopealse area around the (also new) Russian Orthodox Church.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS

