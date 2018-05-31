Riigikogu President Nestor presents e-state to St. Lucia premier

President of the Estonian Parliament (Riigikogu) Eiki Nestor met with the Prime Minister of St. Lucia, Allen Michael Chastanet, yesterday, Wednesday, and gave him an overview of the principles of e-governance in Estonia.

Hosting Mr. Chastanet at the Riigikogu, Mr. Nestor said that "e-Estonia has been built on the trust of the people," when introducing e-state services.

"Estonians trust the internet and have become used to the comfort that e-services offer," he went on, with a view to encouraging the small Caribbean island nation to follow suit in developing its own e-services.

Mr. Nestor also went on to talk about the work of the Riigikogu, explaining that the daily work of the parliament is conducted on an electronic basis, with both himself and the President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid signing passed legislation electronically.

The Estonian population have also been able to vote electronically for the past ten years, he pointed out.

Mr. Chastanet expressed his interest in Estonian ICT solutions, e-voting and e-residency, acknowledging Estonia as a great role model for St. Lucia.

Global warming and its effect on the economy and population of Saint Lucia was also discussed.

Saint Lucia is a volcanic island in the West Indies, with an area of 617 km2 and a population of almost 170,000. It is part of the British Commonwealth, having become independent from the UK in 1979.

Eiki Nestor is a former leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDE). His role as President of the Riigikogu roughly corresponds to that of speaker in other parliaments.