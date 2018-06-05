news

Problem of plastic waste in the Baltic on the rise ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Plastic waste on the Baltic seabed
Plastic waste on the Baltic seabed Source: cleanbaltic.org/ERR
News

Plastic waste is polluting the Baltic sea and is a problem there just as much as it is in the rest of the world, needing to be addressed by politicians and industry chiefs alike, according to speakers at the recent EU Baltic Sea strategy meeting in Tallinn.

Speaking to ETV news show 'Aktuaalne Kamera', Harmen Spek, innovation manager at plastic pollution awareness body 'Plastic Soup', said that the problem of floating islands of plastic, or 'plastic soup', is rising and needs a change of thinking to be combatted.

''Politicians have to put regulations in place, but a lot depends on industry too,'' said Spek.

''Every industry which produces plastics has to do all that it takes to reduce the problem. The use of plastics has to be rethought – this is a key issue,'' he went on.

According to European Commission data, 25 million tonnes of plastic waste are generated in Europe alone, of which only 30% is recycled. Inevitably a proportion of that which remains finds its way into the seas and oceans.

There are three main categories of plastic waste which are polluting the Baltic. The most prominent of these, termed 'macro-waste', comprises plastic bottles and packaging and disposable plates and other eating items.

Organisations searching for a solution

Several more environmental organisations in Estonia and the Baltic region are on the case. A major initiative entitled 'BLASTIC', which started in 2016 and is aimed at establishing what kind of plastic and other garbage gets carried by streams, rives and floodwaters into the Baltic and in what quantities, is due to conclude in Autumn.

According to a spokesperson from the Tallinn office of international environmental non-profit research and policy organization Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI), a significant part of waste coming into the Baltic from Estonia is made up of isolation foam used in the construction industry.

''Surprisingly this formed a far bigger problem than in Finland or Sweden,'' said Harri Moora from the SEI.

In addition to macro-plastic waste, there is apparently plenty of plastic waste in the Baltic which is not visible to the human eye, at least at first glance.

Dmitry Frank-Kamenetsky, Field Manager of the Baltic Marine Environment Protection Commission - Helsinki Commission (HELCOM) told Aktuaalne Kamera about two more issues affecting the Baltic and the world's seas as a whole.

''There is also garbage is at the bottom of the sea, most significantly in the form of abandoned fishing nets, known as 'ghost nets',''he said.

''The third problem is much more complicated and more global in scale, namely that of micro-plastics," he went on.

HELCOM, which is the governing body of the Convention on the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Baltic Sea Area, known as the Helsinki Convention, is continuing to monitor the micr-oplastics problem, for example via the MARELITT program which started in 2014 and which collects and safely disposes of abandoned fishing nets and associated waste.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR Uudised

baltic seaplastic pollution in the balticplastic soupglobal seas and oceans plastics pollutionestonian environmenthelcomsei


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
04.06

Riigikogu committee decides to ease rules for giving money to churches

04.06

Pulp mill has plus sides but must be done correctly says Reform leader

04.06

Ratas meets with Baltic colleagues, Polish minister

04.06

State renewable energy firm Enefit may go public says Finance Minister

04.06

Patriarch Kirill confirms Yevgeny metropolitan of Estonian Orthodox Church

04.06

Baltic air defence needs more permanent basis says retired UK air chief

04.06

Ahead of Baltic-Polish meeting, Ratas, Skvernelis talk large-scale projects

03.06

EU investment director: China of fundamental importance to EU

BUSINESS
04.06

State renewable energy firm Enefit may go public says Finance Minister

04.06

Ahead of Baltic-Polish meeting, Ratas, Skvernelis talk large-scale projects

04.06

Developers want to build pulp mill near Tabivere

03.06

EU investment director: China of fundamental importance to EU

02.06

Taxify enjoying positive response as Estonia's newest unicorn

02.06

Economist: US tariffs would impact Estonia via EU economy

01.06

Ansip: Value added created by pulp mill wouldn't outweigh rift in Estonia

01.06

Mikser: Estonian-US security relationship will survive trade war

Opinion
23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Marina Kaljurand.

Marina Kaljurand joins Social Democratic Party

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and 2016 presidential candidate Marina Kaljurand announced on Saturday that she had joined the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and would be running in the 2019 Riigikogu election.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
15:36

Tallink's May passenger numbers up 6.1%

14:40

Court closes Savisaar case due to defendant's illness Updated

14:27

Two Port of Tallinn board members subscribe to share offer ending tomorrow

14:09

UEFA Super Cup in Tallinn, tickets on sale today Updated

13:44

Baltic student festival Gaudeamus to bring 4,000 performers to Tartu

10:45

Problem of plastic waste in the Baltic on the rise

09:26

Tennis star Anett Kontaveit to work with new Brit coach Nigel Sears

08:53

Luik meets with NATO, European, Belgian defence chiefs in Brussels

04.06

Riigikogu committee decides to ease rules for giving money to churches

04.06

Tallinn Airport serves 275,000 passengers in May

04.06

Pulp mill has plus sides but must be done correctly says Reform leader

04.06

Ratas meets with Baltic colleagues, Polish minister

04.06

State renewable energy firm Enefit may go public says Finance Minister

04.06

Patriarch Kirill confirms Yevgeny metropolitan of Estonian Orthodox Church

04.06

Baltic air defence needs more permanent basis says retired UK air chief

04.06

Ahead of Baltic-Polish meeting, Ratas, Skvernelis talk large-scale projects

04.06

Gallery: Estonia celebrates 134th birthday of national flag with ceremony

04.06

Developers want to build pulp mill near Tabivere

03.06

EU investment director: China of fundamental importance to EU

03.06

Experts: NATO's focus in Baltic region must be on reinforcement

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: