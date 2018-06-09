news

NATO's eastern allies want 'increased naval, air presence' ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Flags of the Bucharest Nine countries in Warsaw yesterday
Flags of the Bucharest Nine countries in Warsaw yesterday Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland (mfa.gov.pl)
News

The nine member countries on NATO's eastern flank, the so-called 'Bucharest Nine' want the increased presence of that alliance in their region, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced after the group met in Warsaw yesterday, Friday.

The Group, which comprises the three Baltic States of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, the Visegrád countries of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia plus the eastern Balkan nations of Romania and Bulgaria, believes it necessary to augment NATO's current ground troops with ''aerial and naval components … [in order to] … achieve the full spectrum," Duda told reporters alongside his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis.

The Bucharest Nine adopted a joint statement in which they called on the US-led alliance to discuss the increased presence at next month's NATO summit in Brussels.

They also requested that NATO deliver a response to what has often been termed in the west as Russian "hybrid warfare" techniques, including military, financial and political manipulation backed by computer hacking and propaganda.

NATO has beefed up its defenses in central and eastern Europe in response to growing fears about Russia, following Moscow's effective annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the ongoing fighting in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists..

"The 2018 NATO summit should further strengthen the alliance's unity and, in the spirit of this 360-degree approach, deliver a comprehensive response to the current security challenges, including against the hybrid threats the allies are confronted with," the Bucharest Nine statement said.

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid also too the opportunity of the meeting to state that NATO military command structures needed to be duplicated on a political level, it has been reported.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS

kersti kaljulaidnatoestonian defence and security industry innovation clusterbucharest nineestonia in nato


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
08.06

Gallery: Remains of 84 soldiers reburied at German cemetery in Maarjamäe

08.06

NATO defence ministers approve creation of two new commands

08.06

Nearly 400 reservists who failed to report for Siil to be punished

08.06

Estonian investors say Port of Tallinn share distribution not on the level

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

08.06

Free bus transport available in ten Estonian counties starting 1 July

07.06

Study: Alcohol consumption in Estonia remains steady in 2017

07.06

Ministry working on plan to make kindergarten mandatory

BUSINESS
08.06

First quarter job vacancies down 6% on year

07.06

Study: Alcohol consumption in Estonia remains steady in 2017

07.06

Estonian startups attract €270 million in investments in 2017

07.06

€1.70 share price approved in Port of Tallinn IPO

07.06

Simson: Commission's proposal on infrastructure financing encouraging

07.06

May consumer price index up 3% on year

06.06

TransferWise announces partnership with large French bank

06.06

Bank of Estonia chief: ECB may hike rates faster than market expectation

Opinion
30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:22

NATO's eastern allies want 'increased naval, air presence'

12:12

Property restitution fund not for churches says Centre's Oudekki Loone

08:42

NATO command structure should be mirrored at political level says President

08.06

In case of crisis, NATO lacking capability to quickly move troops eastwards

08.06

Cornerstone for Balticconnector gas pipeline laid on Friday

08.06

Eesti Energia seeks OK from Competition Authority to buy Nelja Energia

08.06

Estonian, Finnish foreign ministers meet in Tallinn

08.06

Estonia reportedly appoints new Ambassador to the US

08.06

Former President Ilves, journalists, politicians on Russian blacklist Updated

08.06

Gallery: Remains of 84 soldiers reburied at German cemetery in Maarjamäe

08.06

NATO defence ministers approve creation of two new commands

08.06

Nearly 400 reservists who failed to report for Siil to be punished

08.06

Estonian investors say Port of Tallinn share distribution not on the level

08.06

First quarter job vacancies down 6% on year

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

08.06

Free bus transport available in ten Estonian counties starting 1 July

07.06

King of Netherlands to visit Estonia next week

07.06

Study: Alcohol consumption in Estonia remains steady in 2017

07.06

Estonian startups attract €270 million in investments in 2017

07.06

€1.70 share price approved in Port of Tallinn IPO

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: