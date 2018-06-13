Gallery: Dutch king visits Tallinn's Old Town

news

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and President Kersti Kaljulaid visit Tallinn's medieval Old Town on Thursday. 13 June, 2018.
Photo: King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and President Kersti Kaljulaid visit Tallinn's medieval Old Town on Thursday. 13 June, 2018. Author: Siim Lõvi/ERR
On the second day of his two-day visit to Estonia, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands visited Tallinn's medieval Old Town together with President Kersti Kaljulaid.

Earlier on Thursday, King Willem-Alexander attended a seminar on digital society, privacy and cybsecurity at the e-Estonia Showroom.

Following the excursion in the Old Town, the king is also to attend a seminar on innovation in agriculture at the nearby Telliskivi Creative City before meeting with the local Dutch community and visiting KUMU Art Museum.

King Willem-Alexander is visiting Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on the occasion of the centennials of all three Baltic countries.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kersti kaljulaid tallinn old town foreign visits king willem-alexander


