Gallery: Dutch king visits Tallinn's Old Town

On the second day of his two-day visit to Estonia, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands visited Tallinn's medieval Old Town together with President Kersti Kaljulaid.

Earlier on Thursday, King Willem-Alexander attended a seminar on digital society, privacy and cybsecurity at the e-Estonia Showroom.

Following the excursion in the Old Town, the king is also to attend a seminar on innovation in agriculture at the nearby Telliskivi Creative City before meeting with the local Dutch community and visiting KUMU Art Museum.

King Willem-Alexander is visiting Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on the occasion of the centennials of all three Baltic countries.