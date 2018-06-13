Justice Minister withdraws personal data protection bill from Riigikogu

Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (Pro Patria) announced before the Riigikogu on Wednesday that he was withdrawing the controversial personal data protection bill from the Riigikogu, noting that he intends to submit a new bill omitting the "predominant public interest" provision.

Reinsalu met with heads of the Estonian press on Tuesday and admitted that he understood their concerns regarding the new personal data protection regulation and promised to decide whether or not to withdraw the related bill.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) told ERR on Wednesday that the bill would have to be withdrawn before its third and final reading.

The third and final reading of the new personal data protection bill, which also included requirements to be imposed on the Estonian press, was on the Riigikogu's agenda for Wednesday.

The Ministry of Justice submitted a bill to the Riigikogu which included a provision stating that the press can only publish information regarding people's actions without their permission in cases of "public interest." The Constitutional Committee of the Riigikogu, however, added the term "predominant public interest," earning sharp criticism from the press.

The term "predominant public interest" can be found in existing Estonian legislation.