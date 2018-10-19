news

Security cameras can be used to process personal data ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Use of security camera footage must comply with the GDPR.
Use of security camera footage must comply with the GDPR. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
News

Personal data from security camera recordings can be used for the purpose of ensuring public order if there is a legal basis for doing so.

According to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which entered into application in the EU this May, security cameras installed in public spaces can be used to process personal data if there is a prerequisite legal basis to do so, ERR's radio news reported on Friday.

Every data processor interested in using cameras must from now on analyse which listed legal basis can be invoked and adpot a decision regarding the location of the camera to be installed accordingly.

For nearly ten years, security cameras have been installed in public spaces in the city of Tartu in cooperation between the police and the city government. Currently there are altogether just over 30, most of which are located in the city centre, but according to Ottomar Virk, operational chief of the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) South Prefecture, the first steps have been taken toward ensuring order with the help of security cameras in other parts of the city as well.

"Every year, we consider together with the city again the system's maintenance and modernisation, because cameras develop very quickly," he explained. "Occasionally some cameras have to be replaced, but we are constantly also looking for new positions, and we employ cameras with very powerful optical zoom so that even smaller details are indentifiable enough."

Security footage used by police daily

According to Virk, security cameras are used extensively by law enforcement officers on a daily basis, and all police who need information caught by the cameras in order to do their job can constantly use both live feeds as well as recordings.

"We are not just talking about the control centre, who is constantly monitoring [the cameras] live; we are talking rather about criminal police and other units as well," he added.

As such, the activities and movement of someone walking in Tartu city centre essentially are not private. While according the GDPR, permission should be needed to photograph or film someone in a public space, Virk nontheless finds that no one's privacy is at risk.

"And certainly no one has to worry that now they might end up in the field of vision of a [security] camera, because these images are in fact being processed by specific police officers, and for one definite reason only — to prevent crime or catch a criminal," he concluded.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tartugdprpolice and border guard boardsecurity cameras


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
10:24

Ratas increasingly popular, Kallas losing ground among Reform voters

09:38

Bomb scare at Tallinn shopping centre

08:56

Third child dies of carbon monoxide poisoning following Kakumäe gas leak Updated

18.10

Estonia 200 rules out cooperation with Conservative People's Party

18.10

Party ratings: Support of Russian speakers of Centre on the rise again

18.10

Kristina Kallas to run for chairwoman of Estonia 200 once party is founded

18.10

2019 state budget passes first reading in parliament

18.10

Prime minister, Bill Gates meet in Brussels

Opinion
08.10

Opinion digest: Media comments on Sunday's Saeima election in Latvia

08.10

Never a good deed unpunished: Centre Party clean up costing it the election

04.10

Digest: Why does e-Estonia still not have centralised patient registration?

02.10

Digest: Russian cultural autonomy on other side of Narva River, says Helme

01.10

Sikkut: Registered unemployed not all 'learned helpless'

FEATURE
BUSINESS
18.10

Viru-Nigula to support launch of pulp mill studies

18.10

Tallink to buy new shuttle ferry for €250 million

17.10

Estonia sees fastest inflation in Baltics in September

17.10

Trade union: Ferry operator TS Laevad offering employees unethical benefits

17.10

IKEA publishes first Estonian-language online catalogue, confirms expansion

17.10

Estonia drops two spots in global competitiveness rankings

16.10

Tõniste: Supervisory board backs FSA's activity in Danske scandal

16.10

Ratas: €89 million in excise duty left unpaid due to cross-border trade

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:14

State implementing measures to boost development of Northeastern Estonia

16:10

Security cameras can be used to process personal data

15:07

Bank of Estonia: Instant payments would make payment environment smoother

14:23

Third-quarter registered unemployment steady on year at 4.5%

13:19

Izmailova: Greens to confirm election list on 1 December

12:11

Estonia 200 unlikely to attract enough votes to shake up Estonian parties

11:50

Prime minister discusses illegal migration with EU colleagues

10:24

Ratas increasingly popular, Kallas losing ground among Reform voters

09:38

Bomb scare at Tallinn shopping centre

08:56

Third child dies of carbon monoxide poisoning following Kakumäe gas leak Updated

08:43

Police and Border Guard showcasing work on Facebook on Friday and Saturday

18.10

Estonia 200 rules out cooperation with Conservative People's Party

18.10

Party ratings: Support of Russian speakers of Centre on the rise again

18.10

Kristina Kallas to run for chairwoman of Estonia 200 once party is founded

18.10

2019 state budget passes first reading in parliament

18.10

Prime minister, Bill Gates meet in Brussels

18.10

Kivirähk: Hypothetical support for Estonia 200 at 9%

18.10

Viru-Nigula to support launch of pulp mill studies

18.10

Tallink to buy new shuttle ferry for €250 million

18.10

October party ratings: Centre, Reform both increase their lead

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: