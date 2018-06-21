Patient left inside MRI scanning machine for over an hour

A patient at a Tartu University Clinic was left in an MRI scanning machine for over an hour, it has been reported by daily Eesti Päevaleht.

The incident, which apparently happened a few weeks ago, saw a patient who was recovering from knee surgery and was supposed to only be inside the scanner for some minutes, take the decision themselves to exit the machine after they had been in there upwards of an hour.

This was after already having pressed a 'panic button' fitted in the device, to which noone responded, even though there should technically have been a radiologist in attendance in the next room, which holds related computer equipment.

After extricating themselves from the machine, which was reportedly working during the whole time they were in it and not switched off, the patient called for help from an adjoining dressing room, according to the newspaper.

The clinic subsequently found that a radiology nurse with 15 years' experience should have been in charge of affairs at the time, and has subsequently been fired as a result.

Tartu University Hospital is the largest provider of medical care in Estonia, according to their website, and all specialities and fields of medicine to be found in the country are represented there.