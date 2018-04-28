news

Health fund pays €11 million for treatment of Estonians abroad in 2017

A hospital in France. Photo is illustrative.
A hospital in France. Photo is illustrative. Source: SYSPEO/SIPA/Scanpix
Medical services worth €11 million were provided to those insured by the Estonian Health Insurance Fund (EHIF) abroad last year, marking a €2 million increase over 2016 figures.

Scheduled medical treatment abroad, or treatment of patients who could not be offered the necessary forms of treatment in Estonia, amounted to €4.8 million, EHIF said.

The cost of services rendered to people who experienced a health problem while abroad, meanwhile, totaled €6.3 million.

EHIF also paid altogether €3.3 million for ten high-cost treatment cases during the year. These included bone marrow transplant surgeries, liver and heart transplant surgeries as well as heart surgery on a newborn.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

