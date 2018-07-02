news

Stora Enso to move group's financial center to Estonia

Business
Stora Enso's headquarters in Helsinki.
Stora Enso's headquarters in Helsinki. Source: Wikimedia Commons
Business

The Nordic wood and paper group will move its financial services centre to Tallinn and hire 60 new employees this year.

"We got a positive answer from Enterprise Estonia to our support request for expanding the financial services centre of Stora Enso Group that is moving to Tallinn," member of the management board at Stora Enso Eesti AS, Argo Aavik, told BNS on Monday.

The revenue of Stora Enso Eesti increased by 7.5% last year to a total of €210 million, its operating profit by 7% percent to €15.1 million, and its net profit by 117% to €43.5 million.

The company's workforce shrank by 15 to 603 employees, while labour expenses increased by 5.8% percent to €15.4 million.

Stora Enso Eesti is not planning to pay out dividends this year, which means the company's retained profit will increase to €78.9 million.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

enterprise estonia stora enso


news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
FEATURE
Jean-Claude Juncker and Jüri Ratas.

"It's the rules, stupid!": Estonia and EU financial framework negotiations

The European Union is currently in the early stages of its negotiations about the next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) for the 2021-2027 period. Though funding may be received through new priorities, co-financing rules are a source of worry for the Baltic states, and especially to Estonia.

Culture
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries
