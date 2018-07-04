news

Estonian Navy to spend €30 million on minehunter modernisation ({{commentsTotal}})

Andrew Whyte
The Sakala, Estonian Navy Sandown class minehunter pictured in 2012
The Sakala, Estonian Navy Sandown class minehunter pictured in 2012 Source: Estonian Navy
The Estonian Navy is set to modernize its three Sandown class minehunters for €30 million, it has been announced.

The modernisation is to include improvements in mine clearance and marine surveillance capacities.

The vessels will get new, identical, mine clearance systems which will be more up-to-date and reliable, thus requiring less maintenance. The project also includes training teams for operating the new technology.

The cost savings here will men resources can be used more efficiently, the Centre for Defence Investment said.

The first modernised vessel is scheduled to reach Estonian waters at the end of 2018 and the remaining two by the end of 2019.

A minehunter is a naval vessel that seeks, detects and destroys individual sea mines, as opposed to a minesweeper, which clears areas of mines without prior detection.

The Sandown class of minehunter is a British-built ship and was first commissioned in 1989. The three Estonian vessels, the Admiral Cowan, the Sakala and the Ugandi, were all previously in British Royal Navy service and were commissioned in the late 1980s/early 1990s. The only other operator of the Sandown class is the Royal Saudi Navy, which also runs three ships.

Source: BNS

Jean-Claude Juncker and Jüri Ratas.

"It's the rules, stupid!" Estonia and EU financial framework negotiations

The European Union is currently in the early stages of its negotiations about the next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) for the 2021-2027 period. Though funding may be received through new priorities, co-financing rules are a source of worry for the Baltic states, and especially to Estonia.

