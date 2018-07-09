news

EBRD to invest €20 million in BaltCap Infrastructure Fund ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste
Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste Source: ERR
News

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has commited to investing €20 million in the BaltCap Infrastructure Fund (BinF), the Ministry of Finance has announced.

The President of EBRD, Sir Suma Chakrabarti signed the agreement late last week during a signature ceremony held at the Ministry of Finance in Tallinn. With the additional contribution from Citadele pension funds as well as existing investors, BInF has thus reached its hard cap of €100 million.

Minister of Finance of Estonia Toomas Tõniste stated that "We are proud to welcome this investment in the Baltcap Infrastructure Fund, the first infrastructure fund in the Baltics with the goal of acting as a catalyst for private investors to finance infrastructure projects.''

''The Fund's investment strategy addresses the rising investment needs in the region, in transport, energy efficiency, and renewable energy sectors,'' Mr. Tõniste went on.

New Regulations

The fund follows a regulation last year which initiated funds in the form of limited partnerships, the Minster of Finance went on.

''This fund regime has been designed along the lines of the best qualities of limited partnership structures of various countries,'' Mr. Tõniste said.

''We are glad that more and more regional venture capital funds managers, including BaltCap, are using this new Estonian limited partnership type of fund.'' he continued.

The EBRD's role

Sir Suma Chakrabarti added that "we are pleased to support the BaltCap Infrastructure Fund with a sizeable €20 million investment.  The fund will address the scarcity of infrastructure equity funding in the region and promote the private financing of crucial infrastructure in all three Baltic States. 

''With the fund's strong commitment to the climate change mitigation, the Bank's support of the BaltCap Infrastructure Fund sets an important milestone in the EBRD's promotion of green agenda in the private equity industry," he went on

With the €20 million equity commitment, the EBRD becomes the second anchor investor of the BInF together with the European Investment Bank, which contributed the same sum in investment last year.

"For us it was imperative to attract the EBRD as one of the anchor investors of the Fund, especially because of their institutional expertise and commitment to the growth of the Baltic region,'' said Šarūnas Stepukonis, Partner of BaltCap Infrastructure Fund.

''We are humbled with the trust of our investors, which put us in a unique position to provide unmatched long-term financing solutions for sustainable homeland infrastructure development," he went on.

Further investments

As noted, Citadele pension funds also committed to invest in BInF. Together with an increase in commitments from already existing investors, the total size of the fund has reached €96.1 million.

The BInF also receives an additional investment from Citadele pension funds, bumping up the total amount of the fund to €100 million.

BaltCap, the largest private equity investor in the Baltic region, launched the BInF in July last year with a target size of €100 million. The fund invests in transport, energy and social infrastructure development across Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.

Since the start of its operation, the fund has invested €16 million in a 48MW biomass plant in Vilnius, Lithuania, due to be operational by the beginning of 2019, which will generate nearly 10% of Vilnius' heating requirements..

Investors in the BInF include all of the largest pension funds in the Baltic States, one life insurance company, and various international financial institutions.

More than half of the funds are raised from pension funds based in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, making it the largest combined local pension funds commitment to Baltic States-focused private equity funds to date.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Finance Ministry of Estonia

ebrdinvestment in estoniabinfeuropean investment banksforeign investment in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
07.07

Ratas: Estonia wants to export poultry, fish to China in addition to dairy

06.07

Gallery: Ceremony marks start of The Yorkshire Regiment's Estonian tour

06.07

Future ambassador Vseviov on Estonian-US relations and national defence

06.07

Border guards apprehend eight suspected illegal entrants to Estonia

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

06.07

Former prominent Communist Party member dies

06.07

Prime Minister meeting with Chinese counterpart in Bulgaria

06.07

Slight upturn in tourist numbers in May, growth in numbers from Asia

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
08.07

Finance Ministry expects inflation to slow over next months

07.07

Share issue of LHV's staff options program fully subscribed

07.07

Bank of Estonia: Price growth to decelerate in second half of 2018

07.07

Revenue of taxi-hailing app Taxify grows to €18 million in 2017

07.07

Ratas: Estonia wants to export poultry, fish to China in addition to dairy

06.07

Swedbank: Free regional public transport not to impact consumer prices

06.07

Slight upturn in tourist numbers in May, growth in numbers from Asia

06.07

June consumer price index up 4% on year

Opinion
26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
10:58

TS Laevad serves record number of passengers, vehicles in June

10:12

EBRD to invest €20 million in BaltCap Infrastructure Fund

09:31

Competition authority more closely examining Nelja Energia acquisition

09:02

Prime Minister expects NATO allies' commitment to increase after summit

08.07

Finance Ministry expects inflation to slow over next months

08.07

More attempts to illegally cross border due to 2018 Football World Cup

08.07

Minister: Speed cameras should also identify driver's activity

07.07

Share issue of LHV's staff options program fully subscribed

07.07

Kontaveit out of Wimbledon finals

07.07

Bank of Estonia: Price growth to decelerate in second half of 2018

07.07

Revenue of taxi-hailing app Taxify grows to €18 million in 2017

07.07

Ratas: Estonia wants to export poultry, fish to China in addition to dairy

06.07

Gallery: Ceremony marks start of The Yorkshire Regiment's Estonian tour

06.07

Future ambassador Vseviov on Estonian-US relations and national defence

06.07

Border guards apprehend eight suspected illegal entrants to Estonia

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

06.07

Former prominent Communist Party member dies

06.07

Swedbank: Free regional public transport not to impact consumer prices

06.07

Prime Minister meeting with Chinese counterpart in Bulgaria

06.07

Slight upturn in tourist numbers in May, growth in numbers from Asia

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: