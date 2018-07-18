Ruth Lausma Luik named next Estonian ambassador to Portugal

President Kersti Kaljulaid has recalled Andres Rundu from his position as Estonian Ambassador to Portgual and named Ruth Lausma Luik the new ambassador.

Lausma Luik has previously served as Chargé d'Affaires of the Estonian Embassy in Italy and Estonian Ambassador to France and Andorra, among other roles. Her husband is Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Pro Patria).

Rundu's departure and Lausma Luik's appointment as ambassador to Portugal marks the 12th change of Estonian ambassadors this summer. The unusually high number is due in part to the fact that Estonia held the presidency of the Council of the EU in the second half of last year, during which time the country avoided replacing any of its serving ambassadors. It was at least in part, however, a coincidental matter of timing.

The fact that ambassadors as a rule change posts during the summer is laregly in connection with work and school holidays.

