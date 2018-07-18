news

Ruth Lausma Luik named next Estonian ambassador to Portugal ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Ruth Lausma Luik and husband Jüri Luik (Pro Patria), the current Minister of Defence.
Ruth Lausma Luik and husband Jüri Luik (Pro Patria), the current Minister of Defence. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid has recalled Andres Rundu from his position as Estonian Ambassador to Portgual and named Ruth Lausma Luik the new ambassador.

Lausma Luik has previously served as Chargé d'Affaires of the Estonian Embassy in Italy and Estonian Ambassador to France and Andorra, among other roles. Her husband is Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Pro Patria).

Rundu's departure and Lausma Luik's appointment as ambassador to Portugal marks the 12th change of Estonian ambassadors this summer. The unusually high number is due in part to the fact that Estonia held the presidency of the Council of the EU in the second half of last year, during which time the country avoided replacing any of its serving ambassadors. It was at least in part, however, a coincidental matter of timing.

The fact that ambassadors as a rule change posts during the summer is laregly in connection with work and school holidays.

Click here to see an infographic detailing this summer's 12 changes to Estonia's lineup of ambassadors.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of foreign affairsportugaloverseas missionsruth lausma luik


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
08:49

Video: US citizen resident in Estonia on Trump security worries

17.07

ERR in Moscow: Election meddling to continue impacting US-Russian relations

17.07

Heat warning issued for Estonia as temps climb to 30C

17.07

Auditor General: Plan to build eastern border must list alternatives

17.07

Two Russian aircraft violate Estonian airspace near Vaindloo island Updated

17.07

NATO expansion further east viewed very negatively, Putin tells interviewer

17.07

Mikser: Trump-Putin summit didn't fundamentally change anything

17.07

Estonian dailies relieved nothing too unhinged arose from Helsinki Summit

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
17.07

LHV to involve German, Austrian deposits via Raisin platform

16.07

Amendments exempting specialists from immigration quota now in effect

16.07

Nordica second quarter passenger numbers up 36% on year

13.07

Elron carries 3.8 million passengers in first half of 2018

13.07

Second management board member may leave Nordica

13.07

Bill Browder files criminal complaint against Danske Bank

12.07

Jaan Tamm steps down as Nordica chairman

12.07

Port of Tallinn freight and passenger volumes grow in Q2 2018

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Interior of the Estonian parliament (Riigikogu) main debating chamber.

Huge variation in incidence of payment of party membership dues

Whilst the Isamaa/Pro Patria Party may have raised the highest amount of money in donations of any of the main Estonian political parties in the second quarter of 2018, it turns out that this is no thanks to party membership fees, and in fact the party has the smallest proportion of members who pay their fees.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
15:34

Google Street View cars to be back on Estonian roads Updated

15:17

Skeleton Technologies begins relocating manufacturing to Germany

14:22

Baltic countries sign third Rail Baltica grant agreement

12:49

TS Laevad adding extra departures to Saaremaa, Hiiumaa ferry routes

11:41

Ruth Lausma Luik named next Estonian ambassador to Portugal

11:17

Water temperatures currently varying much more than high air temperatures

10:19

Tallinn mayor rejects Guardian road criticism

09:42

€1.9 million in supplementary drug benefits paid in first half of 2018

08:49

Video: US citizen resident in Estonia on Trump security worries

17.07

ERR in Moscow: Election meddling to continue impacting US-Russian relations

17.07

Heat warning issued for Estonia as temps climb to 30C

17.07

Auditor General: Plan to build eastern border must list alternatives

17.07

Competition watchdog taking extra time to decide on Nelja Energia purchase

17.07

LHV to involve German, Austrian deposits via Raisin platform

17.07

Two Russian aircraft violate Estonian airspace near Vaindloo island Updated

17.07

NATO expansion further east viewed very negatively, Putin tells interviewer

17.07

Mikser: Trump-Putin summit didn't fundamentally change anything

17.07

Estonian dailies relieved nothing too unhinged arose from Helsinki Summit

17.07

Kasekamp: Maybe a good thing Trump, Putin didn't bring up Baltic region

17.07

Ministry supports building southern Tallinn ring road

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: