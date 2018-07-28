New Estonian ambassador to Latvia to present credentials

Estonia's new ambassador to Latvia, Arti Hilpus, is to present his credentials to Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis in Riga on Tuesday.

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid appointed Hilpus on 6 June as the country's new ambassador to Latvia and recalled Tõnis Nirk from the post.

Mr. Hilpus had until recently served as Estonia's ambassador to the Russian Federation, a position in which he started service in November 2015.

He has been working at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1996, including as head of the personnel department and director of the EU foreign and security policy division, secretary for political affairs at the Estonian embassy in Berlin from 2001-2004 and then head of the security policy division in the ministry's first political department.

From 2009 to 2012, Mr. Hilpus was Estonia's ambassador to Norway and Iceland as well as subsequently working as ambassador to Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and Serbia; reportedly these latter roles were Tallinn-based.