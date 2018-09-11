Estonia's Cybernetica to develop data exchange system for Greenland

Estonian company Cybernetica is developing a data exchange layer for Greenland similar to the X-Road solution being used in Estonia. Greenland's system, however, will be called Pitu.

A Pitu conference dedicated to e-government solutions and the implementation of the X-Road data exchange layer was held in Greenland last week, sponsored by the Estonian Embassy in Copenhagen and the Greenlandic Agency for Digitisation.

"The backdrop for the conference was provided by the recent agreement between AS Cybernetica and Greenland on the implementation of the X-Road platform," Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Sandra Kamilova told BNS. "In connection with this, several new opportunities will open up for the use of e-services in Greenland."

The X-Road solution for Greenland will be called Pitu, after the Greenlandic word for the link of the harness between the dog sled and sled dogs ensuring smooth operation of the dog sled team.

Interest on the part of Greenlandic businesses and state institutions toward Estonian e-solutions and the conference was high, and the conference allowed the parties involved to chart opportunities for cooperation.

Estonian Ambassador to Denmark Märt Volmer was accompanied on the trip to Greenland last week by a business delegation which, in addition to representatives of Cybernetica, also included representatives from the e-Governance Academy, AS Ridango and Enterprise Estonia.

Developed by Cybernetica, the first version of X-Road went live in 2001. Cybernetica is currently focused on exporting its Unified eXchange Platform (UXP) technology and other critical e-governance components worldwide, having developed such systems for Namibia and Haiti, among others.