Four await extradition to US in DEA-exposed drug, money laundering ring

In a secret operation that lasted nearly a year, the US' Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) exposed a fentanyl and money laundering ring under Jevgeni Bõkov and Amid Magerramov, two well-known Estonian karatekas.

This July, the DEA sought from the courts in the state of New York arrest warrants for Bõkov, Magerramov, Nikolai Niftalijev and Vitali Voronjuk, writes weekly investigative Eesti Ekspress.

On 4 September, police in Estonia arrested the four men, who are currently awaiting extradition to the US.

According to New York state law, major drug trafficking is punishable by a maximum term of life imprisonment.

In spring 2003, Bõkov was sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in the attempted murders of Vadim Polištšuk, Viktor Šapovalov and Meelis Ladu, businessmen with connections to the criminal world.