news

Riigikogu committee chair demands answers regarding UN migration pact ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Marko Mihkelson (Reform).
Marko Mihkelson (Reform). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu Marko Mihkelson (Reform) wants Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) to provide an overview of the UN's global migration pact as well as explain what Estonia's argument is for signing it.

"It is strange that the government has virtually bypassed the Riigikogu and has on its own initiative not wanted to disclose the details of such an important accord," Mihkelson said according to a Riigikogu press release.

"Migration has shaken up all of Europe, which is why it is extremely important to consider the topic in depth," he continued. "Only after hearing the arguments and this debate is it possible to decide whether Estonia will join the pact or not."

According to Mihkelson, Estonia is a parliamentary state, and this debate needs to be had, even if at the very last minute.

"This is why the committee chairman proposed at yesterday's meeting that Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser on Monday provide the committee with an overview of Estonia's positions regarding the UN global migration framework and global refugee framework," he explained, adding that international law professor Lauri Mälksoo would also attend the meeting, where he will provide the committee with his expert opinion on the matter.

The signing of the migration pact is scheduled for 10-11 December in Marrakech, Morocco.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

sven mikserministry of foreign affairsforeign affairs committeeunited nationsmarko mihkkelson


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
08.11

Membership of hopeful Biodiversity Party approaching 400

08.11

Estonia to open embassy in Abu Dhabi next year

08.11

Gallery: This year's Christmas tree reaches Tallinn's Town Hall Square

08.11

Former EDF commander suggests introduction of military court

08.11

Book: Palme murder may have had connections to Swedish Estonian diaspora

08.11

Otepää to host Biathlon World Cup stage in 2022

08.11

Police may fine pedestrians not carrying reflector up to €40

08.11

Introduction of new ID cards may cause problems with e-services

Opinion
04.11

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

26.10

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

25.10

Luukas Kristjan Ilves on dual citizenship: Who is more Estonian?

23.10

Opinion digest: Who profits from Khashoggi's murder?

FEATURE
BUSINESS
09:36

Nordica to close Amsterdam, St. Petersburg, Oslo routes in January

08:56

Billion-euro pulp mill project shelved as government cancels spatial plan

08.11

Estonian government decides to terminate pulp mill spatial plan

08.11

Swedbank leaves 2018 economic growth forecast unchanged at 3.5%

08.11

Swedbank expecting inflation to slow in 2019

07.11

Competition Authority approves Eesti Energia acquisition of Nelja Energia

07.11

October consumer price index up 4.4% year on year

07.11

New bill aims to bring 300 cargo ships under Estonian flag

Culture
2019 Elections
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas speaking at Thursday's press conference.

Billion-euro pulp mill project shelved as government cancels spatial plan

Investment company Est-For Invest, set up by several players in Estonia's forestry industry to build a new large pulp mill that would have represented the biggest-ever single investment in Estonia's history, said on Thursday that following the decision of the government to terminate its designated spatial plan for the mill, they will "wait for an improvement in the investment climate."

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
14:38

Taimar Peterkop picked as new Secretary of State

13:21

Riigikogu committee chair demands answers regarding UN migration pact

12:03

Minister: Rail Baltica coming, project has top-level EU support

11:30

European Commission chides Estonia over money laundering directive

10:49

Gallery: New T1 shopping centre opens in Tallinn

10:11

Exports and imports up as trade increases in September

09:49

Tartu to celebrate Latvian centennial with eight days of events

09:36

Nordica to close Amsterdam, St. Petersburg, Oslo routes in January

08:56

Billion-euro pulp mill project shelved as government cancels spatial plan

08.11

Smart-ID signatures now legally equivalent to handwritten signature

08.11

Estonia condemns elections announced for Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk regions

08.11

Membership of hopeful Biodiversity Party approaching 400

08.11

Estonia to open embassy in Abu Dhabi next year

08.11

Gallery: This year's Christmas tree reaches Tallinn's Town Hall Square

08.11

Estonian government decides to terminate pulp mill spatial plan

08.11

Swedbank leaves 2018 economic growth forecast unchanged at 3.5%

08.11

216 songs submitted for Eesti Laul 2019 contest

08.11

Former EDF commander suggests introduction of military court

08.11

Book: Palme murder may have had connections to Swedish Estonian diaspora

08.11

Otepää to host Biathlon World Cup stage in 2022

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: