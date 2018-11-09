Riigikogu committee chair demands answers regarding UN migration pact

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu Marko Mihkelson (Reform) wants Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) to provide an overview of the UN's global migration pact as well as explain what Estonia's argument is for signing it.

"It is strange that the government has virtually bypassed the Riigikogu and has on its own initiative not wanted to disclose the details of such an important accord," Mihkelson said according to a Riigikogu press release.

"Migration has shaken up all of Europe, which is why it is extremely important to consider the topic in depth," he continued. "Only after hearing the arguments and this debate is it possible to decide whether Estonia will join the pact or not."

According to Mihkelson, Estonia is a parliamentary state, and this debate needs to be had, even if at the very last minute.

"This is why the committee chairman proposed at yesterday's meeting that Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser on Monday provide the committee with an overview of Estonia's positions regarding the UN global migration framework and global refugee framework," he explained, adding that international law professor Lauri Mälksoo would also attend the meeting, where he will provide the committee with his expert opinion on the matter.

The signing of the migration pact is scheduled for 10-11 December in Marrakech, Morocco.

