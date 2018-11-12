news

Ask Justice Chancellor about migration compact, says Riigikogu committee ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Marko Mihkelson (Reform).
Marko Mihkelson (Reform). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu has suggested that the Estonian government ask the Chancellor of Justice for her assessment of the UN global compact on migration, the planned joining of which has caused a significant amount of furor in Estonian politics recently.

"As the government has not sought the Chancellor of Justice's stance, but, as we see it, this debate has drawn a lot of attention in society, we proposed today that it would be reasonable for the government itself to ask Ülle Madise how legally binding [the UN compact] is and what kind of responsibilities it may entail for our legislation," Marko Mihkelson (Reform), chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, told BNS on Monday.

The committee invited Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) to its meeting on Monday in order to receive additional information regarding the UN global compact on migration and refugees, which the government plans to join in December.

The plan is to approve the agreements at a meeting to take place in Marrakesh, Morocco on 10-11 December where world leaders will confirm the support of their countries with a statement.

Last week, the government became the target of criticism as MPs of the Reform Party and Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) found that the government had not discussed the migration pact with the Riigikogu. Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (Pro Patria) expressed criticism toward the migration pact as well.

President Kersti Kaljulaid responded to the criticism, saying that she would not go to the UN meeting in Marrakesh next month unless the government achieves unanimity on the UN compact.

The Pro Patria parliamentary group on Monday decided that Estonia should not join the UN compact as the accord may restrict Estonia's right to self-determination on matters related to the regulation of migration.

Mikser on Monday said that the political standoff that has arisen in Estonia could be solved by adding to the compact a declaration by the Estonian government reaffirming the principle of sovereignty of Estonia.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

sven mikserministry of foreign affairsforeign affairs committeemigrationunited nationsun migration pactülle madison


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
10:55

SDE unveils top candidates list

09:26

Prosecutor General presenting Russia money laundering evidence to Riigikogu

11.11

Reform Party backs call for new foreign trade minister

11.11

President Kersti Kaljulaid attending event in Paris marking end of WWI

11.11

Tallinn Freedom Square to be lit up in Polish colours on Sunday

10.11

Free Party MP completes journey from right to left, likely to join SDE

10.11

MP: Riigikogu not informed about UN migration compact since March

09.11

Defence Committee visit to Finland focusing on practical cooperation

Opinion
06.11

Neivelt: Voluntary pension pillar would decrease society's stress levels

05.11

Valner Valme: NO99 stole Von Krahl's show

04.11

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

26.10

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

FEATURE
BUSINESS
10.11

Tallink acquires 142,500 own shares within week

09.11

Tallinn city stumps up more funds for Reidi Road work

09.11

Minister: New US import tariffs could impact Estonian economy

09.11

European Commission chides Estonia over money laundering directive

09.11

Gallery: New T1 shopping centre opens in Tallinn

09.11

Exports and imports up as trade increases in September

09.11

Nordica to close Amsterdam, St. Petersburg, Oslo routes in January

09.11

Billion-euro pulp mill project shelved as government cancels spatial plan

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:23

Ask Justice Chancellor about migration compact, says Riigikogu committee

18:04

October registered unemployment increases slightly to 4.6%

17:10

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 12-18 November

16:45

President facing questions of function in light of UN compact discord Updated

16:17

Audit Office: In case of crisis, unemployment reserve would last 3 years

15:38

Pro Patria: Estonia should not join UN compact

14:34

Third quarter Finnish tourist numbers hit ten-year low

13:41

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

12:37

Centre Party follows suit naming main candidates for 2019 election

12:06

UN compact non-binding, no government green light needed, says minister

11:28

Celebrity candidates: Headed for political fame—or notoriety

10:55

SDE unveils top candidates list

09:26

Prosecutor General presenting Russia money laundering evidence to Riigikogu

11.11

President to work in Narva next week

11.11

Reform Party backs call for new foreign trade minister

11.11

President Kersti Kaljulaid attending event in Paris marking end of WWI

11.11

Tallinn Freedom Square to be lit up in Polish colours on Sunday

10.11

Free Party MP completes journey from right to left, likely to join SDE

10.11

MP: Riigikogu not informed about UN migration compact since March

10.11

Tallink acquires 142,500 own shares within week

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: