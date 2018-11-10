MP: Riigikogu not informed about UN migration compact since March

news

BNS, ERR News
Marko Mihkelson.
Marko Mihkelson. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
After Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) insisted on Friday that his ministry had kept parliament up to speed about the goings-on concerning the United Nations Global Compact for Migration. Reform Party MP Marko Mihkelson, who chided the minister earlier this week for having left out the Riigikogu in the matter, said in response that the Foreign Affairs Committee has received no information about the procedure of the pact since the meeting in mid-March this year Mikser referred to.

Mihkelson said on social media on Friday that Mikser had appeared before the committee on 13 March and spoke only broadly about the positions of Estonia in drafting the UN migration pact.

"The committee took notice of the information and emphasised that it should not be legally binding for us. The government has not informed parliament about the further handling of the pact, or asked for political support since," Mihkelson said.

"This is the same as informing the parliament about the intention to draft a new bill and then leaving it at that," he added.

Mihkelson also pointed out that the migration pact was agreed upon in July, and that following this the Riigikogu never received a single piece of information on how exactly the interests of Estonia are expressed in what was agreed, and how the migration pact could affect the interpretation of international law in the future with a view to the right of countries to shape their own migration policy.

"It is also strange that while describing the developments concerning the migration pact in Estonia as 'an exceptionally open' process, the foreign minister forgets that this pact is yet to be translated into Estonian," Mihkelson said.

"Migration will remain an issue for a long time to come, and international regulation is inevitable. It is in the interest of Estonia. However, in a parliamentary state it is paramount that topics having a broader impact on society are comprehensively deliberated also by representatives of the people," Mihkelson argued, observing that in Germany the migration pact has been considered important enough to have a lengthy debate in the Bundestag.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

sven mikser ministry of foreign affairs riigikogu marko mihkelson un migration pact


