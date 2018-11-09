Taimar Peterkop named new Secretary of State

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) has chosen Estonian Information System Authority (RIA) Director General Taimar Peterkop as the next Secretary of State.

"Taimar Peterkop has proven himself in several state agencies and has broad-based management experience and an understanding of the functioning of the state," Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) said. "He is a professional, responsible and trustworthy leader, corresponding entirely with the qualities I expect in a state secretary. It is for these reasons that I proposed that he take on the position of secretary of state."

Peterkop in turn noted that he took the prime minister's proposal as recognition of his work thus far and noted that he had accepted Ratas' proposal.

According to the Government of the Republic Act, the state secretary is appointed by order of the prime minister.

Peterkop played a key role in the 2017 ID card crisis, which also impressed Ratas.

Taimar Peterkop was born in Tallinn on 20 January 1977. He graduated from the University of Tartu with a bachelor's degree in law and earned his master's in strategic leadership at the US Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

He has previously worked at the Ministry of Defence, the Government Office and the Estonian Embassy in Washington. He was named director general of the RIA in May 2015.

Following the appointment of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Priit Pikamäe as Estonia's next advocate general at the European Court of Justice, current Secretary of State Heiki Loot will be leaving his position after 15 years after being appointed a justice of the Supreme Court of Estonia effective 3 December.

The state secretary is appointed for a term of five years. Peterkop's term is slated to begin in mid-December.

-

