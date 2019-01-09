news

Pikamäe: New chief justice should be picked from among judges ({{commentsTotal}})

Outgoing Supreme Court Chief Justice Priit Pikamäe.
Outgoing Supreme Court Chief Justice Priit Pikamäe. Source: Heini Heinlaid/ERR
Outgoing Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Dr Priit Pikamäe believes that the next chief justice should be chosen from among Estonia's judges.

"Deep down I believe that it would be right for the new chief justice to be selected from among judges," Dr Pikamäe said in an interview with daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL). "They should still have a background as a judge."

According to the chief justice, this would require the president to consult with the parliamentary groups of the Riigikogu regarding any potential candidates.

"This process will be underway just as soon as I have submitted my letter of resignation to the head of state," Dr Pikamäe noted. "I will be doing so soon."

Dr Pikamäe has served as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Estonia since 2013. While his term of office isn't scheduled to end until 2022, he will be resigning from his post at the helm of Estonia's top court early after being selected to become the next Estonian advocate general at the European Court of Justice.

According to the Courts Act, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court is appointed by the Riigikogu on the proposal of the Estonian president to a term of office of nine years.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

priit pikamäesupreme court of estonia


