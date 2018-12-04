news

Defence forces chief: Russia causing tensions because it feels confused ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Chief or the EDF Gen. Riho Terras.
Chief or the EDF Gen. Riho Terras. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Outgoing Commander-in-Chief of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) Gen. Riho Terras believes that the Russian Federation is stirring up tensions because it feels cornered and confused, and that such tensions could continue for the next couple of decades.

Speaking to Daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL), Gen. Terras, who retires on Tuesday, noted that countries bordering the Russian Federation in particular need to exercise vigilance.

''The biggest tensions can be found in Moldova, Belarus and Kazakhtstan,'' he told the paper.

''Armenia and Azerbaijan are also in a precarious situation,'' he continued.

The three Baltic States of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have the advantage of belonging to the most powerful global military alliance, NATO, though they still have to remain alert and pay attention to due processes in conjunction with their allies, he said.

Gen. Terras also noted worries about tensions between the US and China in the South China Sea, though he stated the biggest threat globally is the demographic explosion in Africa, which is exerting pressure on the world as a whole, he claimed.

The Riigikogu passed a statement at a special sitting on Monday evening in support of Ukraine following the Kerch Strait incident, where Russian naval vessels fired upon Ukrainian ships making their way to the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, injuring several sailors and taking a couple of dozen more into detention, together with some vessels.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

edfriho terraskerch strait incidentestonian russian relations


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Reactions to Kerch Strait incident
UN MIGRATION COMPACT DEBATE
MORE NEWS
04.12

Former Reform secretary now not running in election

04.12

R&D expenditure increasing, on course for 3% of GDP in 2020

04.12

Dubai company putting €100 million into Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel Updated

03.12

President to visit three African nations on ground-breaking trip

03.12

Indrek Tarand offers his side of the Toompea story

03.12

Enterprise Estonia to open office on US east coast in 2019

03.12

Airbnb to share renter details with Estonian tax authority

03.12

Estonian president attending pre-event of Munich Security Conference

Estonia 100
Opinion
27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

FEATURE
BUSINESS
04.12

Dubai company putting €100 million into Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel Updated

03.12

Enterprise Estonia to open office on US east coast in 2019

03.12

Airbnb to share renter details with Estonian tax authority

03.12

Industrial production up 2% year on year in October

30.11

Bank of Estonia: Economic growth acceleration exception in bigger picture

30.11

Major Utilitas transaction does not require Competition Authority approval

30.11

Retail trade turnover continues to grow in October

30.11

Economic growth accelerates in third quarter

Culture
2019 Elections
Kert Valdaru, former Reform Party Secretary-General.

Former Reform secretary now not running in election

Former Reform Party Secretary-General Kert Valdaru has announced he will not be running for the party in the March 2019 general election after all. When Mr Valdaru, who was brought in by party leader Kaja Kallas earlier on in the year, stepped down from his secretary general role, the plan was to run for parliament instead.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

04.12

Lewis Machine & Tool Company wins automatic firearms contract

04.12

Gallery: Maj. Gen. Herem takes over command of the Estonian Defence Forces

04.12

Tallinn would rather not relocate central bus station to Ülemiste

04.12

Tallink's November passenger numbers down 5.5% on year

04.12

Politico: Estonia's Tiirmaa-Klaar among 28 people shaping Europe in 2019

04.12

Former president Ilves to attend George Bush funeral

04.12

Foreign minister attending Brussels NATO meeting this week

04.12

Former Reform secretary now not running in election

04.12

R&D expenditure increasing, on course for 3% of GDP in 2020

04.12

Dubai company putting €100 million into Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel Updated

04.12

Riigikogu extra sitting passes statment supporting Ukraine on Kerch Strait Updated

04.12

Defence forces chief: Russia causing tensions because it feels confused

03.12

President to visit three African nations on ground-breaking trip

03.12

Indrek Tarand offers his side of the Toompea story

03.12

Enterprise Estonia to open office on US east coast in 2019

03.12

Airbnb to share renter details with Estonian tax authority

03.12

Estonian president attending pre-event of Munich Security Conference

03.12

Elron introducing new train ticket selling system

03.12

Social Democrats decide on top ten candidates in Tartu

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: