Defence forces chief: Russia causing tensions because it feels confused

Outgoing Commander-in-Chief of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) Gen. Riho Terras believes that the Russian Federation is stirring up tensions because it feels cornered and confused, and that such tensions could continue for the next couple of decades.

Speaking to Daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL), Gen. Terras, who retires on Tuesday, noted that countries bordering the Russian Federation in particular need to exercise vigilance.

''The biggest tensions can be found in Moldova, Belarus and Kazakhtstan,'' he told the paper.

''Armenia and Azerbaijan are also in a precarious situation,'' he continued.

The three Baltic States of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have the advantage of belonging to the most powerful global military alliance, NATO, though they still have to remain alert and pay attention to due processes in conjunction with their allies, he said.

Gen. Terras also noted worries about tensions between the US and China in the South China Sea, though he stated the biggest threat globally is the demographic explosion in Africa, which is exerting pressure on the world as a whole, he claimed.

The Riigikogu passed a statement at a special sitting on Monday evening in support of Ukraine following the Kerch Strait incident, where Russian naval vessels fired upon Ukrainian ships making their way to the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, injuring several sailors and taking a couple of dozen more into detention, together with some vessels.

