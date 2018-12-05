news

Mikser in Brussels: NATO allies united in support of Ukraine and Georgia ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
NATO foreign affairs ministers met in Brussels on Tuesday. 4 December 2018.
NATO foreign affairs ministers met in Brussels on Tuesday. 4 December 2018. Source: NATO
News

At the first day of meetings of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels this week, topics of discussion included the alliance's cooperation with Georgia and Ukraine, as well as the political situation in the Black Sea region and transatlantic security.

NATO member states reaffirmed their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both Ukraine and Georgia, and continued to offer assistance in developing their partners' security capabilities, according to a ministry press release.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) said that NATO allies share the same understanding that Russia has violated international law, including the core principles of European security, by illegally annexing Crimea and using military force against both Ukraine and Georgia. Such aggressive behaviour by Russia is a threat against the entire Black Sea region.

In his statement, Mikser emphasised that NATO's political response to Russia's activities in the Sea of Azov was rapid, but that it was also necessary to consider the steps ahead. It is important to understand, he continued, that by escalating the situation, Russia has followed a certain pattern.

"The Kerch Strait attack was not an isolated incident; it was part of a long-term operation to expand Russia's area of influence," he added.

On the subject of transatlantic security, the Estonian minister emphasised that NATO must keep its commitments, principles and values. "Keeping the promise to increase defence spending is one of the most important steps in maintaining a strong transatlantic bond," he added.

Mikser: Russia's behaviour has consequences

The foreign ministers of NATO also made a joint statement regarding the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in which NATO allies agreed with the US' assessment that Russia has in recent years violated the treaty by developing weapons banned by it.

"In the interests of international security and stability, it is especially important to respect existing agreements," Mikser said. "Russia has clearly violated the treaty, and it is not sustainable when only the US respects it. Russian violations of the INF Treaty are just one example of how Russia wants to withdraw from its international commitments. We as NATO allies must continue to make it clear that violations do not erase rules, and that such behaviour has consequences."

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

sven miksergeorgiaministry of foreign affairsnatorussiaukrainebrussels


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Reactions to Kerch Strait incident
UN MIGRATION COMPACT DEBATE
MORE NEWS
04.12

Lewis Machine & Tool Company wins automatic firearms contract

04.12

Gallery: Maj. Gen. Herem takes over command of the Estonian Defence Forces

04.12

Tallinn would rather not relocate central bus station to Ülemiste

04.12

Politico: Estonia's Tiirmaa-Klaar among 28 people shaping Europe in 2019

04.12

Former president Ilves to attend George Bush funeral

04.12

Foreign minister attending Brussels NATO meeting this week

04.12

Former Reform secretary now not running in election

04.12

R&D expenditure increasing, on course for 3% of GDP in 2020

Estonia 100
Opinion
27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

FEATURE
BUSINESS
04.12

Tallink's November passenger numbers down 5.5% on year

04.12

R&D expenditure increasing, on course for 3% of GDP in 2020

04.12

Dubai company putting €100 million into Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel Updated

03.12

Enterprise Estonia to open office on US east coast in 2019

03.12

Airbnb to share renter details with Estonian tax authority

03.12

Industrial production up 2% year on year in October

30.11

Bank of Estonia: Economic growth acceleration exception in bigger picture

30.11

Major Utilitas transaction does not require Competition Authority approval

Culture
2019 Elections
MP Jürgen Ligi (Reform) speaking before the Riigikogu.

Proposal to switch to Estonian-only education rejected by one vote

The Riigikogu on Tuesday rejected a draft resolution submitted by the parliamentary group of the opposition Reform Party according to which the Riigikogu would have tasked the Estonian government with drawing up plans for a transition to the provision of education in the Estonian language exclusively.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15:52

Defence forces decline to comment on missile deliberate firing speculation

14:55

Noted entrepreneurs set up education innovation fund

14:06

Tax authority signs unique agreement with Airbnb

12:55

Mikser in Brussels: NATO allies united in support of Ukraine and Georgia

12:01

Luminor to close down bank accounts of e-residents ignoring due diligence Updated

11:44

Proposal to switch to Estonian-only education rejected by one vote

10:52

Russian Embassy slams Riigikogu statement supporting Ukraine

09:56

Parties generous in handing out protection money to members' nonprofits

04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

04.12

Lewis Machine & Tool Company wins automatic firearms contract

04.12

Gallery: Maj. Gen. Herem takes over command of the Estonian Defence Forces

04.12

Tallinn would rather not relocate central bus station to Ülemiste

04.12

Tallink's November passenger numbers down 5.5% on year

04.12

Politico: Estonia's Tiirmaa-Klaar among 28 people shaping Europe in 2019

04.12

Former president Ilves to attend George Bush funeral

04.12

Foreign minister attending Brussels NATO meeting this week

04.12

Former Reform secretary now not running in election

04.12

R&D expenditure increasing, on course for 3% of GDP in 2020

04.12

Dubai company putting €100 million into Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel Updated

04.12

Riigikogu extra sitting passes statment supporting Ukraine on Kerch Strait Updated

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: