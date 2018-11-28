Mikser wants additional sanctions on Russia

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) is pushing for additional sanctions to be imposed on Russia as a result of the latter's attack on Ukrainian naval vessels in the Kerch Strait on Sunday.

"In connection with the events that took place in the Kerch Strait, calls to action have already been made to impose additional restrictive measures on Russia," Mikser said in a statement sent to BNS on Wednesday.

"As I have been saying over the last few days, this is a gross breach of international law by Russia, which must have consequences," he continued. "In this context, I consider right the imposing of additional restrictive measures and the extension of those sanctions on Russia currently in effect."

Mikser denounced the attacking of Ukrainian vessels and the detention of ship crews as a serious new escalation in Russia's aggression against Ukraine, which has been ongoing for five years already, as well as in its attempt to de facto immortalise the illegal annexatin of Crimea.

