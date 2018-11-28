news

Defence minister in Berlin to discuss Kerch Strait incident

News
BNS
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Pro Patria).
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Pro Patria). Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Pro Patria) met with German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday to discuss Russia's attack on Ukrainian vessels in the Sea of Azov on Sunday. Luik also participated in the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum.

The ministers confirmed that the situation is taken very seriously. "Russia's armed attack must not be underestimated. This is not an error or a simple incident, and the threat needs to be seen as real and serious," Luik was quoted by ministry spokespeople as saying.

Other topics discussed at the meeting include strengthening NATO's deterrence and defence stance, the Baltic air policing mission and developments in the European Union's defence cooperation.

Germany has decided to join a project led by Estonia to develop unmanned land systems within the framework of the European Union's Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO). Luik said that Germany's joining will add weight to the project.

He also met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's foreign policy adviser, Jan Hecker, and participated in a panel at the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum that analysed Russia's global ambitions.

There is a long-standing and close defence cooperation between Estonia and Germany, stretching from capacity development and cooperation in the field of procurements to education and training. Fighters of the German Air Force are currently carrying out air policing duties in Estonia.

The Berlin Foreign Policy Forum is the largest and most important annual foreign policy conference held in Berlin, with participants including politicians, higher state officials, experts and journalists from Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the United States.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

russiagermanyukraineursula von der leyenjüri luikberlinkerch strait


news.err.ee

