Riigikogu drafts statement in support of Ukraine

The Riigikogu has drafted a statement in support of Ukraine that will now await the signatures of MPs through the beginning of Monday's scheduled sitting.

"The Riigikogu condemns the attack by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian ships in the Kerch Strait and the wounding and detention of Ukrainian seamen," the draft statement, titled "In Support of the Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity of Ukraine in Connection with the Aggression in Kerch Strait," read. "The Riigikogu emphasises that Russia must immediately release the Ukrainian ships and the seamen and enable them to proceed to Ukrainian ports unimpeded."

According to the draft statement, the Riigikogu also calls for the restoration of unhindered maritime traffic in the Kerch Strait and on the Sea of Azov, and calls on all countries to support Ukraine in defending its territorial integrity, to follow the call of the Riigikogu to unambiguously condemn the Russian aggression against sovereign Ukraine and not recognise the unlawful annexation of Crimea.

The Riigikogu also supports calls by the EU and NATO to de-escalate the situation and ease tensions, and finds that, under the current circumstances, sanctions against Russia must be upheld and expanded.

The Riigikogu is convinced that the only way to achieve lasting peace is to end Russian aggression against Ukraine, the draft statement reads.

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu Marko Mihkelson (Reform) said that the text of the draft statement was drawn up in collaboration between representatives from all six parliamentary groups of the Riigikogu.

MPs will be able to sign the motion to submit the statement to the plenary through the start of Monday's scheduled sitting thereof, spokespeople for the Riigikogu said on social media.

Estonian leaders condemn Russian attack

Earlier on Wednesday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) stated that he wanted additional sanctions to be imposed on Russia in response to the latter's attack on Ukrainian naval vessels in the Kerch Strait.

President Kersti Kaljulaid said on Tuesday that Russia's attack on the Ukrainian vessels on Sunday was "war in Europe" and called upon the international community to immediately condemn this act of aggression

