Ministry summons Russian ambassador over Kerch Strait incident

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russia's ambassador to Estonia Alexander Petrov on Wednesday in connection with the use of military force against Ukrainian ships in the Kerch Strait by Russia on Sunday.

In its meeting with the Russian ambassador, the ministry conveyed Estonia's demand that Russia immediately release the Ukrainian Navy ships as well as their crews. The ministry also stressed that Russia has to guarantee the free movement of Ukrainian ships as well as vessels under other flags through the Kerch Strait according to international law.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) condemned Sunday's events and the Russian attack on Ukrainian vessels in the Kerch Strait on Sunday.

"We are looking at a deliberate escalation of tensions on the part of Russia, a serious breach of international law and aggression against Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Mikser said.

Estonia does not recognise Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea and has expressed its support of Ukraine sovereignty and territorial integrity.

