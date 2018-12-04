Foreign minister attending Brussels NATO meeting this week

Foreign minister Sven Mikser (SDE) is in Brussels this week, attending a meeting with counterparts from other NATO countries.

Topics on the table at the meeting, which takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday, include transatlantic relations and security, covering issues concerning the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), events on NATO's southern flank (especially the recent Kerch Strait incident), and the situation in the Western Balkans, spokespersons for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Ukrainian and Georgian partners are to join the meeting at its opening, discussing regional security. Estonia has already condemned Russia's naval attack against Ukrainian vessels in the Kerch Strait, which took place on 25 November.

Gross breach of international law

"This is another gross breach of international law by Russia as well as an attack against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Mr Mikser said ahead of the NATO meeting.

Immediate release of the Ukrainian crew and their ships, together with free access via the Kerch Strait and in the Sea of Azov which the strait separates from the Black Sea, in accordance with international law, is paramount, according to Mr Mikser.

The security situation in Afghanistan is also due for discussion, including with partners of the NATO-led training, advice and assistance Resolute Support Mission (RSM), which Estonia is to continue contributing to, having already sent an infantry unit serving as part of a UK contingent in Kabul in May, as well as the several Estonian civic experts and mine clearance instructors present in Afghanistan. A bill concerning the extension of Estonia's participation is also currently going through parliament.

