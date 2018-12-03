news

Riigikogu extra sitting passes statment supporting Ukraine on Kerch Strait ({{commentsTotal}})

Russian ship ''Don'' ramming Ukrainian vessel ''Yany Kapu'' (foreground) in Kerch Strait on 25 November. Source: AP/Scanpix
The Riigikogu passed a statement in support of Ukraine on Monday evening, pledging support for Ukraine in the light of the Kerch Strait incident.

With the Statement of the Riigikogu in Support of the Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity of Ukraine in Connection with the Aggression in the Kerch Strait, submitted by 89 MPs (there are 101 members in total), Estonia expresses its support for Ukraine's inalienable right to protect its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The statement condemns last week's attack by Russian Federation naval vessels on Ukrainian ships passing through the Kerch Strait, which separates the Black Sea from the Sea of Azov, en route to the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, which wounded several Ukrainian seamen and led to the detention of over 20 more. President Kersti Kaljulaid had described the event as an act of war.

The statement, which was passed during a special sitting starting at 17.00 EET and lasting a little over an hour, goes on to demand the release of the incarcerated sailors and their vessels, and the granting of free passage to home ports, as well as the restoration of free shipping via the strait and in the Sea of Azov.

The statement also urges all nations to support Ukraine in defending its territorial integrity, and to heed the Riigikogu's call to condemn Russia's aggression against the sovereign nation, as well as refusing to recognise the annexation of the Crimean Penisular, formerly Ukrainian territory but de facto under Russian rulessince 2014.

Party members Andres Herkel (Free), Enn Eesmaa (Centre), Marianne Mikko (SDE), Jürgen Ligi (Reform), Mart Nutt (Pro Patria) and Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) all took the floor during the debate; the statement passed with 79 votes in favour.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

