Motion submitted for visa bans on Kerch incident-related Russian officials

A draft resolution of the Riigikogu submitted by several MPs would impose a visa ban on three Russian officials and an MP connected to the incident in the Kerch Strait in which Ukrainian naval vessels together with their crews were attacked and captured by Russian ships.

"These are people who have facilitated and actively justified aggression against Ukrainian vessels in the Kerch Strait," said opposition Free Party MP Andres Herkel, who filed the motion. "Their presence in the territory of Estonia or member states of the Schengen Agreement poses a threat to security and is not recommended."

In addition to MPs from the Free Party group, the motion was also joined by Pro Patria MP Mart Nutt and Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) MP Henn Põlluaas, who, like Herkel, has also received an entry ban from Russia.

According to the draft resolution, the visa ban would be imposed on Gen. Vladimir Kulishov, first deputy director of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) and chief of the frontier service of the FSB, Rear Adm. Sergey Stankevich, chief of the regional border guard service of occupied Crimea and Sevastopol, Col. Gen. Vasily Piskarev, chairman of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-corruption, and Aleksey Pushkov, chairman of the Commission on Information Policy of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.

The draft resolution would propose that the government task the Ministry of the Interior with imposing an entry ban on the aforementioned four individuals to Estonia and the entire Schengen area in connection with the attack on Ukrainian ships in the Kerch Strait.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!