Deputy committee chair: Russian aggression must be met with sanctions

Deputy Chairwoman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) finds that the West must respond to Russian aggression against Ukraine on the Sea of Azov with sanctions.

"If Western countries are incapable of responding to the Russian aggression on the Sea of Azov with more than statements of denouncement, it shows that nothing has been learned from the 2008 war in Georgia and the war that started in Eastern Ukraine in 2014," Pentus-Rosimannus said according to spokespeople for the Reform Party.

"It will soon be 48 hours since ships under the control of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin opened fire on Ukrainian vessels," she noted. "Several Ukrainian men have been taken prisoner, some of them are seriously wounded, and the European Union is still agreeing on a joint statement."

What is required, she said, is a prompt, adequate and strong reaction.

"Ukraine has requested support and tangible assistance in order for the country to be able to protect its territorial integrity and sovereignty," Pentus-Rosimannus said. "The EU has economic sanctions it can use. Instead of continuing to coordinate the text of a press release several days after the aggression took place, preparations should already be underway for imposing new, precisely targeted sanctions."

According to the Reform MP, Estonia must be able to explain to its allies what allowing Putin to continue his deranged behaviour without interference may lead to.

"We need to recall the 2008 war in Georgia, which ended with the occupation of a big portion of Georgia," Pentus-Rosimannus stressed. "Western countries were unable to react adequately at the time. A few years later, the aggression in Eastern Ukraine and occupation of Crimea followed. If one now continues to stand back and watch as Putin yet again violates international law, this may have very grim consequences."

