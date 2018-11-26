Tsahkna: Security situation requires end to political games in Estonia

Citing Russia's aggression against Ukraine in the Sea of Azov, MP Margus Tsahkna (Estonia 200) called for unity in Estonia's internal affairs and to avoid overthrowing the current government right now.

"In a situation where Russia is organising full-fledged naval blockades and Ukrainian military vessels are being attacked, we should not waste time and topple our own government over the signing of one abstract UN framework," Tsahkna, a former defence minister, said in a press release on Monday.

Contrary to what was being chanted at a protest led by Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) in front of the Riigikogu on Monday morning, immigration does not actually pose an existential threat to the Republic of Estonia, he said.

"Recent events once again prove that the threat to sovereignty and an independent Estonian state originates from the east," Tsahkna noted. "Government parties must immediately stop this fight in everyday politics and end this pseudo-government crisis."

According to the MP, who was also previously chairman of current junior coalition party Pro Paria, when it was still known as the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL), the demonstration organised by EKRE on Toompea Hill on Monday was populism built up on unfounded fears.

"Consciously creating a divide among the people in the framework of political games in order to increase one's possible popularity is toying with the security of our state," Tsahkna emphasised. "Instead of a government crisis, Estonia needs a functioning government and clear foreign policy messages to our allies — this means that the politicians of both coalition and opposition parties hold the interests of our state in terms of security above parties' interests. It is the joint responsibility of all parties to ensure that Estonia comes out of this crisis quickly."

According to the MP, people are willing to do anything to increase their popularity three months ahead of the elections, which is why Estonia needs statesmanlike behaviour right now, which is above political games and the interests of parties.

The 2019 Riigikogu elections are to be held on 3 March.

