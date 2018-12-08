Presidents of Estonia, Senegal discuss cooperation

President Kersti Kaljulaid, who is currently on a working visit to Senegal, met with Senegalese President Macky Sall in Dakar on Friday to discuss e-state and digital issues as well as the security of the region and cooperation in international organisations.

The cooperation of the two countries has mainly focused on digital solutions in recent years. "Representatives of Senegal have visited Estonia to see our e-state, and they have the ambition to develop their own e-state and e-services," Kaljulaid said after the meeting. Another topic discussed at the meeting was the possibilities of cooperation in the field of cybersecurity.

At the meeting, the Estonian head of state also stressed Senegal's role as a partner of the European Union. "For long years, Senegal has been a trustworthy and good partner to us and, as the president of an European Union state, I value that highly," Kaljulaid said, adding that digital issues and solutions need to also become a part of the cooperation programs between the EU and Senegal.

Other topics discussed at the meeting included events in Western Africa more broadly as well as the region's security. Senegal is an active contributor to security in its region and, similarly to Estonia, participates in the MINUSMA mission in neighbouring Mali. "We can only cope with the most complex challenges, like security, climate-related and environmental issues or with migration, if everyone contributes," Kaljulaid said.

She also thanked Senegal for its support of Estonia's candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council in 2020-2021.

Kaljulaid's working visit to Senegal is ending today Saturday, and she is returning to Estonia on Sunday.

