news

Women's rights conference underway at Commander's House in Tallinn ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
MP Marianne Mikko (SDE).
MP Marianne Mikko (SDE). Source: Social Democratic Party
News

On the initiative of Vice-President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and Head of the Estonian Delegation to PACE Marianne Mikko (SDE), Human Rights Day is being marked on Monday with the hosting of the conference "Women's Economic Independence is a Human Right" at the Commander's House in Tallinn.

"Estonian women are the highest educated women in the world, but for some reason, they are paid less than men," Mikko said according to a Riigikogu press release. "There should be equal pay for equal work. This is a human right."

A report by President of the PACE Liliane Maury Pasquier will focus on the gender pay gap. According to Pasquier, ensuring women's economic independence is not only a human right in itself, but also a means of providing women with an exit strategy out of an abusive relationship.

President of PACE's Socialists, Democrats and Greens Group and German MP Frank Schwabe will speak about the UN campaign for the advancement of gender equality HeForShe and the quota system used in Germany.

Pasquier and Schwabe's reports will be followed by a panel discussion on the gender pay gap. Participants in the panel will include Estonian Association of Business and Professional Women (BPW Estonia) member Leena Kivisild, Timbeter CEO Anna-Greta Tsahkna and MP Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).

The conference was opened on Monday morning by Mikko. President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE) delivered the welcome address.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

gender pay gapmarianne mikkohuman rightsparliamentary assembly of the council of europehuman rights daywomen's rights


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Reactions to Kerch Strait incident
UN MIGRATION COMPACT DEBATE
MORE NEWS
09.12

Man stabbed to death in Kuressaare identified as rescue official

08.12

Presidents of Estonia, Senegal discuss cooperation

08.12

Man killed in Kuressaare, police arrest two

08.12

EKRE wants to hand signatures against UN Compact to prime minister

08.12

Survey: Reform, Centre to get half of European Parliament election votes

07.12

Reform first party to publish full list of candidates for 2019 elections

07.12

Analysis: State made mistake in Rutto citizenship question in 2013

07.12

Estonia, Latvia targets of criticism by Lavrov at OSCE Ministerial Council

Estonia 100
Opinion
27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

FEATURE
BUSINESS
07.12

Deutsche's link to Danske case bigger than previously reported

07.12

Third quarter job vacancies down 10% on year

07.12

Energy and fuel costs behind much of inflation to November

06.12

October accommodated tourist numbers up 1% on year

05.12

Tax authority signs unique agreement with Airbnb

05.12

Luminor to close down bank accounts of e-residents ignoring due diligence

04.12

Lewis Machine & Tool Company wins automatic firearms contract

04.12

Tallink's November passenger numbers down 5.5% on year

Culture
2019 Elections
Anti-migration compact protest at Tallinn's Freedom Square on Sunday. 9 December 2018.

Gallery: Anti-migration compact protest held in Tallinn

The Smart and Healthy Estonia (Tark ja Terve Eesti) movement held a protest at Freedom Square on Sunday against the UN Global Compact for Migration and in support of the freedom of speech. At the same time, Estonia 200 convened at the adjacent Wabadus Café, promising an alternative to fearmongering politics.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
13:53

UN conference adopts migration compact, Estonia to issue approval next week

12:44

Ida-Viru Central Hospital to charge for uncancelled specialist appointments

11:40

Women's rights conference underway at Commander's House in Tallinn

10:51

S&P affirms Estonia's long-term rating at AA-

09:49

October 2018 trade reaches record levels

08:56

Gallery: Anti-migration compact protest held in Tallinn

09.12

Toronto Estonian community to open new centre in 2021 Updated

09.12

Opposition parties ready to do anything to get to power says prime minister

09.12

UK planning landing operations exercise in Estonia in summer 2019

09.12

Man stabbed to death in Kuressaare identified as rescue official

08.12

Presidents of Estonia, Senegal discuss cooperation

08.12

Man killed in Kuressaare, police arrest two

08.12

EKRE wants to hand signatures against UN Compact to prime minister

08.12

Survey: Reform, Centre to get half of European Parliament election votes

07.12

Reform first party to publish full list of candidates for 2019 elections

07.12

Analysis: State made mistake in Rutto citizenship question in 2013

07.12

Estonia, Latvia targets of criticism by Lavrov at OSCE Ministerial Council

07.12

Deutsche's link to Danske case bigger than previously reported

07.12

Third quarter job vacancies down 10% on year

07.12

Reform submits second resolution on Estonian-only education

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: