news

Council of Europe: Gender, older persons' rights need improving in Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas in June.
Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas in June. Source: (Jürgen Randma/Government Office)
News

Estonian authorities should strengthen the protection of women from violence, close the gender pay gap and uphold the rights of older people, according to a Council of Europe (CoE) report published on Friday.

The report, issued by CoE Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović, follows a visit to Estonia in June.

Noting significant progress in gender equality and adoption of legislation and policies, the Commissioner underscored the need for greater efforts in addressing gender stereotypes and prejudices.

Gender pay gap efforts needed

"The authorities should strengthen efforts to raise awareness about the negative impact of structural inequality between men and women, and support an education system able to promote gender equality throughout the country", the Commissioner said.

Authorities should take comprehensive measures to tackle the range of factors causing the rather notable gender pay gap, the report added.

While welcoming Estonia's adherence to the CoE Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence (Istanbul Convention), violence against women also remains a pervasive human rights violation in Estonia, the report said.

More training of law enforcement authorities

The report recommended public campaigns against gender-based violence and domestic violence, together with effective responses from the law enforcement and the judicial system.

Continued training of law enforcement and judicial officials, strengthening legal assistance to victims, and teams of specialised prosecutors and judges to handle cases of gender-based violence should also take place, the report said.

Addressing societal and economic challenges arising from a rapidly ageing population, in a way that fully protects the human rights of older persons, is also paramount, according to the report.

Older persons' rights need improvement

The Commissioner encouraged authorities to develop a comprehensive strategy on older persons, such as adopting a stronger legal framework to combat discrimination in all fields of life, ensuring that older persons are aware of their human rights so that they can claim them, and conducting public awareness campaigns to combat prejudice, discrimination and stereotypes about older persons.

"I am particularly concerned about the very high rate of poverty among older persons in Estonia,'' the Commissioner said.

''The authorities must ensure that older persons can live in dignity and enjoy their human rights to health, food and an adequate standard of living, including by raising social protection floors, which are currently inadequate," the Commissioner continued.

De-institutionalised approach

The Commissioner also expressed concerns about the availability, organisation, cost and quality of long-term care services for older persons. In order to ensure their autonomy and well-being, the Commissioner invited the authorities to integrate in their upcoming Action Plan on long-term care a de-institutionalisation approach, which involves increasing home-based services and relocating elderly residents in smaller community-based living arrangements.

The Commissioner further recommended increasing support to informal carers, to ensure that their human rights are also respected.

Given Estonia's strong focus on digitalisation, new technologies and artificial intelligence (AI), the Commissioner urged the authorities to support and empower older persons in the use of information and communications technology, enabling them to exercise their right to participate in social and public life fully.

AI carries responsibilities too

As the Estonian authorities move forward with drafting a strategy and legislation on AI, careful consideration must however be given to the ethical, legal and human rights implications of using robots and AI in the care of older persons, the report stated.

Last, stressing the important contribution of national human rights structures in protecting the rights of citizens, the Commissioner recommended strengthening the independence of the Commissioner for Gender Equality and Equal Treatment and providing the office with sufficient and sustainable resources, so that it can effectively fulfil its mandate.

The Commissioner also welcomed the recent decision to designate the Chancellor of Justice in Estonia as the National Human Rights Institution.

The full report is available here.

The CoE is distinct from the European Union (EU). Formed in 1949, it is made up of 47 Member States. It is an official UN observer and membership of the CoE has been so far a prerequisite to joining the EU.

Editor: Andrew Whyte



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
10:49

Gemalto: €152 million PPA claim disproportionate

08:51

Ryanair strike not to affect Tallinn flights

27.09

Estonia buys embassy building in Ottawa

27.09

Ratas, Pro Patria ministers slam Kallas' proposal to eliminate social tax

27.09

Gallery: PPA introduces newest version of Estonian ID card

27.09

Rubesa slams Baltic governments, sees no chance of success without reforms

27.09

Liisa Oviir elected chair of party finance watchdog ERJK

27.09

Toddler accidentally X-rayed at Estonian-Russian border

FEATURE
BUSINESS
27.09

State favours simplifying foreigners establishing businesses in Estonia

27.09

Baiba Rubesa resigns as CEO of RB Rail

27.09

Est-For seeking local governments interested in pulp mill

26.09

Blackstone planning to exit Luminor in 4-7 years

25.09

Reform submits bill to reduce alcohol duties

24.09

EU calls for probe into Danske money laundering scandal

23.09

Port cargo volumes in first eight months of 2018 up 2.2% on year

22.09

Browder: British authorities took no action when told about Baltic banks

Opinion
13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Latest news
18:06

Council of Europe: Gender, older persons' rights need improving in Estonia

17:38

Estonia to discontinue deployments of platoon-sized units to Lebanon

16:57

Russian cultural autonomy needs serious consideration, says Yana Toom MEP

16:22

Est-For Invest eyeing Lake Lämmijärv as water source for pulp mill project

15:44

Kontaveit advances to final in Wuhan Open

15:20

Gallery: Bus, tram collision in Tallinn's Viru Square disrupts traffic Updated

13:50

Gallery: Victims of MS Estonia sinking remembered in Tallinn

12:56

European Commission committee adopts Rail Baltica implementation decision

11:54

August retail turnover up 2% on year

10:49

Gemalto: €152 million PPA claim disproportionate

09:53

Earl, Countess of Wessex to visit Estonia next month

08:51

Ryanair strike not to affect Tallinn flights

27.09

Estonia buys embassy building in Ottawa

27.09

Ratas, Pro Patria ministers slam Kallas' proposal to eliminate social tax

27.09

Gallery: PPA introduces newest version of Estonian ID card

27.09

State favours simplifying foreigners establishing businesses in Estonia

27.09

Rubesa slams Baltic governments, sees no chance of success without reforms

27.09

Liisa Oviir elected chair of party finance watchdog ERJK

27.09

Toddler accidentally X-rayed at Estonian-Russian border

27.09

Over 5,500 homes without power due to storm

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: