news

Third state budget bill reading to take place Wednesday, coalition positive ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, BNS
Riigikogu sitting.
Riigikogu sitting. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The bill for the 2019 state budget, which includes expenditures and investments to the tune of more than €11.3 billion, is heading to its third and final reading in the Riigikogu on Wednesday.

The bill's third reading will take place during the Riigikogu sitting to begin at 14:00 EET, where it is 14th of 32 items on the agenda.

The state budget bill passed its second reading on 21 November, where a series of unsupported proposed amendments were voted on, and a proposal by the Conservative People's Public of Estonia (EKRE) and the Reform Party to discontinue the second reading was rejected 51-47. The sitting that day likewise began at 14:00 and didn't wrap up until 22:00.

While amendments can typically only be proposed prior to a bill's second reading, in the case of the state budget bill, committees and parliamentary groups can propose amendments at the third and final reading as well. Negotiations are likewise held at the third reading in which parliamentary group representatives are given the opportunity to address the Riigikogu.

A simple majority is needed to pass the state budget in the Riigikogu.

The prime minister's Centre Party announced that it would be voting unanimously in favour of the state budget.

"Despite the government crisis a couple of weeks ago, the coalition is committed to next year's state budget," Centre Party parliamentary group chairwoman and Finance Committee of the Riigikogu member Kersti Sarapuu said according to a press release.

Reform to vote against

Reform, the Riigikogu's largest opposition party, meanwhile, announced on Wednesday morning that its parliamentary group has decided to vote against the 2019 state budget bill.

"We are not satisfied that the government is incapable of anything more than living hand to mouth, even during a period of rapid economic growth, and is neglecting to prepare for already-forecast worse times," Reform Party parliamentary group chairman Jürgen Ligi said according to a press release.

Stalnuhhin: Coalition vote to be united

The Centre Party, Social Democratic Party (SDE) and Pro Patria coalition will vote in unison on Wednesday and the state budget will be passed despite the narrow majority, promised Finance Committee chairman Mihhail Stalnuhhin (Centre).

"Some 96% are funds whose utilisation would be fairly difficult to change," Stalnuhhin explained. "This year we have avoided any serious changes in tax policy and are currently in a fairly peaceful zone. So, considering the pension increase and those wage increases to come next year, I'd like to hope that the absolute majority will win."

The 2019 state budget bill takes into account a forecast growth of 3%.

The bill's volume of expenditures and investments totals €11.31 billion, with a total revenue of €11.06 billion. According to the methodology of the Ministry of Finance, the bill includes a nominal surplus of €133 million and structural balance.

The tax burden in upcoming years is to remain at the current level.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

riigikogustate budget


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Reactions to Kerch Strait incident
UN MIGRATION COMPACT DEBATE
MORE NEWS
09:54

Estonian linked to Airiston Helmi case released from custody in Finland

08:56

Estonians present near scene of deadly Strasbourg Christmas market shooting

11.12

Supreme Court rejects Pettai, Centre Party appeal, latter to pay €220,000

11.12

Ratas: EU has managed to maintain unity, will do so in future as well

11.12

Seeder rejects EKRE chair's proposal to tie state budget votes to UN pact

11.12

Estonia's first new ID cards to be issued this week

11.12

Seppik, Kergandberg to retire from Supreme Court next autumn

11.12

More lives claimed by fires in 2018 than in previous years

Estonia 100
Opinion
27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

FEATURE
BUSINESS
10.12

Women's rights conference underway at Commander's House in Tallinn

10.12

S&P affirms Estonia's long-term rating at AA-

10.12

October 2018 trade reaches record levels

07.12

Deutsche's link to Danske case bigger than previously reported

07.12

Third quarter job vacancies down 10% on year

07.12

Energy and fuel costs behind much of inflation to November

06.12

October accommodated tourist numbers up 1% on year

05.12

Tax authority signs unique agreement with Airbnb

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:01

Gallery: Choirs sing at Song Festival Grounds on Gustav Ernesaks' birthday

17:19

Riigikogu adopts Personal Data Protection Act

16:49

Supervisory board approves €532 million unemployment fund budget for 2019

15:53

Riigikogu adopts amendment allowing for election of 7th MEP

14:56

Imre Arakas sentenced to six years in prison in Ireland

13:58

Proponents of mass immigration to blame for Strasbourg attack, says Helme

12:52

Luik discusses situation on Black Sea with Turkish colleague, MPs

11:57

Ministry: New Population Register Act to provide better population overview

10:51

Third state budget bill reading to take place Wednesday, coalition positive

09:54

Estonian linked to Airiston Helmi case released from custody in Finland

08:56

Estonians present near scene of deadly Strasbourg Christmas market shooting

11.12

Supreme Court rejects Pettai, Centre Party appeal, latter to pay €220,000

11.12

Ratas: EU has managed to maintain unity, will do so in future as well

11.12

Seeder rejects EKRE chair's proposal to tie state budget votes to UN pact

11.12

Estonia's first new ID cards to be issued this week

11.12

Estonian, Baltic farmers call for fair direct support in Brussels

11.12

Seppik, Kergandberg to retire from Supreme Court next autumn

11.12

More lives claimed by fires in 2018 than in previous years

11.12

Baltic, neighbouring ministers undecided on summer, winter time choice

11.12

Riigikogu to be briefed on government work in implementing EU policies

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: