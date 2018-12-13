news

Party protection money: storm in a teacup or embarrassing anachronism? ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News, ERR
The protection money (Estonian: Katuseraha) component of the state budget has come in for some criticism, in particular from the Reform Party. Others say that it is simply the icing on the cake and not the main event (picture is illustrative).
The protection money (Estonian: Katuseraha) component of the state budget has come in for some criticism, in particular from the Reform Party. Others say that it is simply the icing on the cake and not the main event (picture is illustrative). Source: (Marco Verch/Wikimedia Commons)
News

Instead of patching up roofs with protection money (Estonian: Katuseraha, literally 'roof money') we should dream more boldly and take on more complex challenges in the state budget, writes politician Mart Võrklaev (Reform). On the other hand, Isamaa/Pro Patria leader Helir-Valdor Seeder says whilst the system is not perfect, opposition to protection money exaggerates what is little more than the icing on the cake of the state budget. Here, we look at two different takes on the issue.

Protection money is doled out by the elected political parties at Riigkogu MPs' discretion, being allocated to many different pet projects, often regionally. The practice, dating back to the 1990s, has often been described as 'greasing the axles' of the state budget, to ensure it gets passed by keeping sweet everyone who votes on it (ie. representatives of all the elected parties), which gives us a clue on what the main criticisms concern.

The latest round of protection money saw over €2 million distributed by the majority coalition party, Centre, and a little under that amount by the other two governmental parties, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and Isamaa Pro Patria.

Too short-sighted

Whilst the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and the Free Party, have also been engaged in the scheme (to the tune of between €200,000 and €300,000 each), the Reform Party has been a staunch critic of protection money, on the grounds that it can lead to corruption and circumvents fair competition in awarding contracts and other projects.

Mart Võrklaev, a Reform Party member and elder of the Rae municipality, to the southeast of Tallinn, for one, has described the latest round of protection money as nothing less than embarrassing.

''Yes, in our municipality of Rae, thanks to the decision made by Toompea [ie. the Riigikogu], we are getting things for next year. The planned extension of a sports field is now €10,000 'cheaper', and in addition we can put money into a long-term project, namely a tram line in the district which will not be funded purely by deficits,'' Mr Võrklaev wrote in a recent opinion piece for ERR.

Mart Võrklaev (Reform). Source: Private collection.

''Do we really need this money? Naturally, but we have no reason to be thankful, nonetheless. Transport issues in areas bordering Tallinn [such as Rae] are getting more critical year-by-year due to increasing urbanisation, but the time for the state to look at the bigger picture is long overdue. Unfortunately, the money allocated this time has no such longer-term perspective in mind, but is the result of short-term ambition''.

''In facing longer term challenges, local authorities shouldn't expect the government to play Santa Claus. The state should on the other hand create sustainable and expert knowledge-based funding for innovative projects and smart solutions. However, the impression is more that there is no will to look to the future. There are so many fires to put out, so it's easier to share out goodies which come with unclear rules, waiting on the reward of votes''.

''Things may be getting easier, but rather than creating a solid future, we run the risk of simply creating temporary value and thus a rapidly dispersing prosperity''.

Think big

''As a local government executive, I would not like to answer the question 'where did you get the money for such and such?' by saying it came from protection money. Instead, I would like take pride in thinking about future generations, when it comes to regional policy. However, this means regional policy needs to become a buzz word at state level too. The current opinion amongst MPs that ten thousand euros-worth of pocket money can make things magically better is unrealistic''.

''We should thus think bigger, rather than using protection money as a salve; in this way, the potential of all of Estonia's regions might become better realised in the long run, fairly, and transparently''.

''Most illuminating is the justifications for the protection money rounds which comes from our MPs, namely that they should also have a say in fiscal matters. Sorry, but who then decides on the rest of the state budget, some €11.3 billion no less – does this simply disappear into a black hole?''.

Garnish on the main course

Helir-Valdor Seeder, Pro Patria leader, has in contrast rejected much of the criticism of protection money.

''This is an overhyped topic,'' said Mr Seeder, speaking on ETV current affairs show Studio One.

''Protection money has been and will continue to be an integral part of the state budget. The question rather is how individual objects and investments within the state budget are decided and how grants to various organisations are allocated, and at what level,'' Mr Seeder went on.

Helir-Valdor Seeder (Pro Patria) in the ETV studios on Wednesday. Source: ERR

Recipients of Mr Seeder's party's protection money this time around include the Konstantin Päts museum in the Pirita district of Tallinn [Mr Päts was President of the First Estonian Republic 1938-1940 and a leading politician throughout the interwar period-ed.], and St. Peter's Lutheran congregation in Harku, close to Tallinn.

''At its highest level, protection money has always been a government responsibility, under the aegis of the ministries, and in some ways this is the driving force, rather than the civil servants,'' Mr Seeder continued.

Moreover, far from being opaque, Mr Seeder argued that protection money was one of the most raked-over, transparent areas of the state budget.

Issues concern distribution, not principle itself

''It has just been singled out by those who oppose it,'' he continued.

Finance minister Toomas Tõniste, also of Pro Patria, echoed Mr Seeder's point that the main concern with protection money was in its distribution, rather than its concept. During question time at the Riigikogu on Wednesday Mr Tõniste said he did not consider the procedure for distributing protection money as reasonable.

Other parties' principal protection money recipients in the recent rounds included the Päts monument and environs in Pirita, the Kohtla-Järve Art School, and renovations to St. Johns' Church in Kärdla on Hiiumaa (Centre); funds to Otepää, Võru and Narva-Jõesuu local authorities for a variety of sports, cultural and transport improvements (SDE); the Maarja Church in Tartu, publishers of a nature magazine, and vehicles and equipment for the Estonian Defence League (Free), and contributions to a cancer treatment foundation, a women's shelter and a children's hospital (EKRE).

As stated the Reform Party refrains from engaging in the protection money scheme. The non-parliamentary Estonian Greens party, and the newly formed Estonia 200 and Biodiversity parties have not yet been eligible for protection money funds.

The 2019 state budget was adopted on Wednesday, 12 December, having passed its third reading at the Riigikogu by 52 votes to 46.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

helir-valdor seederprotection money2019 estonian parliamentary elections2019 state budget2019 riigikogu electionmart võrklaev


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Reactions to Kerch Strait incident
UN MIGRATION COMPACT DEBATE
MORE NEWS
12.12

Interview: Researcher on Faroese e-Government and the Estonian experience

12.12

Riigikogu adopts Personal Data Protection Act

12.12

Riigikogu adopts amendment allowing for election of 7th MEP

12.12

Imre Arakas sentenced to six years in prison in Ireland

12.12

Proponents of mass immigration to blame for Strasbourg attack, says Helme

12.12

Ministry: New Population Register Act to provide better population overview

12.12

Third state budget bill reading to take place Wednesday, coalition positive

12.12

Estonian linked to Airiston Helmi case released from custody in Finland

Estonia 100
Opinion
27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

FEATURE
BUSINESS
09:56

Per capita GDP by county increasingly evening out

12.12

Supervisory board approves €532 million unemployment fund budget for 2019

11.12

Estonian, Baltic farmers call for fair direct support in Brussels

10.12

November registered unemployment steady on year at 4.7%

10.12

Women's rights conference underway at Commander's House in Tallinn

10.12

S&P affirms Estonia's long-term rating at AA-

10.12

October 2018 trade reaches record levels

07.12

Deutsche's link to Danske case bigger than previously reported

Culture
2019 Elections
Edgar Savisaar showed up for the final Tallinn City Council meeting of the year, which was also attended by Santa Claus. 13 December 2018.

Savisaar attends Christmas meeting of Tallinn City Council

Tallinn ex-mayor, former longtime chairman of the Centre Party and council member Edgar Savisaar on Thursday attended the final Tallinn City Council meeting of the year. City council chairman Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre), meanwhile, wants to reduce the size of the council in general.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:32

Savisaar attends Christmas meeting of Tallinn City Council

17:55

Party protection money: storm in a teacup or embarrassing anachronism?

16:56

Prangli island leader on ferry transport: Our situation is tragic

15:52

Estonia 200 in no hurry to introduce party's top candidates

14:54

Riigikogu rejects dual citizenship bill

13:56

Government approves minimum wage hike to €540

12:59

IMF: Investment management in Estonian public sector efficient

11:57

Ratings: Among Estonian-speakers, support for EKRE on path to rival Reform

10:55

Riigikogu adopts 2019 state budget

09:56

Per capita GDP by county increasingly evening out

08:54

December ratings: Migration fight increases EKRE support, opposition

12.12

Interview: Researcher on Faroese e-Government and the Estonian experience

12.12

Gallery: Choirs sing at Song Festival Grounds on Gustav Ernesaks' birthday

12.12

Riigikogu adopts Personal Data Protection Act

12.12

Supervisory board approves €532 million unemployment fund budget for 2019

12.12

Riigikogu adopts amendment allowing for election of 7th MEP

12.12

Imre Arakas sentenced to six years in prison in Ireland

12.12

Proponents of mass immigration to blame for Strasbourg attack, says Helme

12.12

Luik discusses situation on Black Sea with Turkish colleague, MPs

12.12

Ministry: New Population Register Act to provide better population overview

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: