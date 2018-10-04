Overview: Where coalition parties' next round of protection money is going

ERR's Estonian-language online news portal has access to an overview of where the protection money* of each of the three coalition parties is to be invested. The Pro Patria Party is far and away funding the greatest number of investments at 64, while the Centre Party is to fund 17 and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) 10 investments.

*This distribution of funds referred to in Estonian as katuseraha — protection money — goes back to the 1990s. A certain amount of money was reserved to be allocated at the discretion of the Riigikogu's members to satisfy different parties' interests. The arrangement is still in place, discussed towards the end of every year, and acts as a sort of grease in the process of getting a majority for the state budget bill.

-

