Overview: Where coalition parties' next round of protection money is going

The next round of protection money is being distributed to a total of 91 investments.
The next round of protection money is being distributed to a total of 91 investments. Source: Anna-Aurelia Minev/ERR
ERR's Estonian-language online news portal has access to an overview of where the protection money* of each of the three coalition parties is to be invested. The Pro Patria Party is far and away funding the greatest number of investments at 64, while the Centre Party is to fund 17 and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) 10 investments.

*This distribution of funds referred to in Estonian as katuseraha — protection money — goes back to the 1990s. A certain amount of money was reserved to be allocated at the discretion of the Riigikogu's members to satisfy different parties' interests. The arrangement is still in place, discussed towards the end of every year, and acts as a sort of grease in the process of getting a majority for the state budget bill.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Pro Patria Party chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder.

Seeder: Second pension pillar should be made voluntary, then abolished

Speaking with ERR, Pro Patria Party chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder said that making the second pension pillar, which is currently mandatory for all persons born in 1983 or later, voluntary will be one of his party's most important campaign promises. According to Seeder, however, this would only be an intermediate step as the goal would be to abolish the second pillar altogether.

