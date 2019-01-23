news

US Federal Reserve to probe Deutsche Bank over suspicious Danske cash ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
BNS
Deutsche Bank was a correspondent bank for Danske Bank.
Deutsche Bank was a correspondent bank for Danske Bank. Source: AFP/Scanpix
Business

According to people familiar with the matter, the US Federal Reserve is to examine how Deutsche Bank AG handled billions of dollars in suspicious transactions from Denmark's leading lender, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The Fed's probe is in an early stage as it scrutinises whether Deutsche  Bank's US operations adequately monitored funds from the Estonian branch of Danske Bank A/S, according to two people briefed on the situation, who asked not to be named as the inquiry is not public.

The US requires banks operating under its jurisdiction to scrutinise clients and their dealings to detect potential money laundering and alert the authorities to suspicious transactions. The Fed is among regulators ensuring that banks have adequate systems in place to fulfil these duties.

Danske, which used correspondent banks including Deutsche Bank to move money abroad, has admitted that much of the more than €200 billion that flowed through its tiny Estonian branch between 2007-2014 may have been of suspicious origin; Danske's share in suspicious transactions may be as high as 80%.

Danske relied on the global presence of Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Corp. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. to handle conversions of foreign currencies to US dollars (USD) on behalf of its clients from 2007 to as recently as 2015, people familiar with the arrangement have told Bloomberg.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

danske bankmoney launderingdeutsche bankfederal reserve


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
22.01

Tallinn council opposition say Centre trying to take control

22.01

Reform MP confirmed in potential Viimsi job switch with Siim Kallas

21.01

Riigikogu defence committee not commenting on defence procurement in future

21.01

Finnish digital prescriptions valid in Estonia from Monday

21.01

Riigikogu speaker attends Irish parliament centenary

21.01

Russia initiating Facebook, Twitter investigations

21.01

Record low this winter so far: -22.3C in Jõgeva

21.01

Estonia allocates €88,000 in Ukraine free press support

Opinion
18.01

Opinion: Estonian language initiatives great, but will they work out?

15.01

Opinion: A challenging year awaits Estonia and the EU

10.01

Opinion: Poster campaign non-story in itself, but could prove watershed

28.12

Mari-Liis Jakobson: 2018 in some ways a political throwback

27.12

Katri Raik: Estonianness needs to be ensured in Ida-Viru County

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
22.01

European Commission clears Blackstone to buy Luminor

22.01

SEB lowers Estonia's 2019 economic growth forecast to 2.8%

21.01

Finnish digital prescriptions valid in Estonia from Monday

21.01

Former defence chief to work for Estonian defence industry company Milrem

21.01

December industrial producer price index up 1.6% on year

20.01

Auditors: Fulfilment of public construction contracts needs more attention

20.01

Over 250,000 trucks carried between Western islands, mainland in 2018

19.01

3 Finns, 1 Estonian suspected of large-scale tax evasion in construction

Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
13:57

Defence minister meets counterpart in Mali, heads of EU, UN missions

13:26

ERR election broadcasting regulations overview

12:49

Paper: Anvelt may have left politics due to ties with Anton Ger

11:47

US Federal Reserve to probe Deutsche Bank over suspicious Danske cash

10:55

Report: Awareness crucial in fight against information laundering

09:47

Tax and Customs Board calls on companies to prepare for Brexit

08:56

Simson, Michal: Cooperation between Centre, Reform conceivable

22.01

Facebook interested in Estonian elections

22.01

Madise: Ban does not extend to MEP candidates not running for Riigikogu

22.01

UK-based Estonians talk about how Brexit affects them

22.01

European Commission clears Blackstone to buy Luminor

22.01

Gallery: Order of parties, candidates determined by electoral committee

22.01

SEB lowers Estonia's 2019 economic growth forecast to 2.8%

22.01

Marju Himma: Playing with lies limits young nationalists' freedom of speech

22.01

Two-year temperature low recorded at -25.3C

22.01

Tallinn council opposition say Centre trying to take control

22.01

Anu Tali begins second half of final season conducting Florida orchestra

22.01

Reform MP confirmed in potential Viimsi job switch with Siim Kallas

22.01

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

22.01

Indrek Tarand requests EKRE apology, latter claims vice versa

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: