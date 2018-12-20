news

Prosecutor publishes names of suspects in Danske money laundering case ({{commentsTotal}})

BNS, ERR News
At the press conference on the most recent arrests in the Danske money laundering case, 19 December 2018.
At the press conference on the most recent arrests in the Danske money laundering case, 19 December 2018. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The Office of the Prosecutor General published the names of 10 former employees of Danske Bank's Estonian branch on Wednesday, among them the bank's former head of private banking as well as several former managers. All of them are suspects in the billion-euro money laundering case still under investigation.

Some of the suspects arrested this week have recently worked as consultants. Of the suspects named on Wednesday, the formerly highest-ranking is Juri Kidjajev. Mr Kidjajev was in charge of the private and international banking business of Danske's Estonian branch before moving on to Latvian banking group Citadele.

Other former employees suspected in the case include Jevgeni Agnevstsikov, Mihhail Murnikov and Marko Teder, who work together at NRD, a consulting firm.

Another suspect known for his appearances in the media is former communications manager at Danske and businessman Erik Lidmets. Others also include Anatoli Ivanov, Anna Kurilenko, Natalja Komarov, Olga Tšetverikova and Oksana Lindmets.

All were featured on a list of 26 people submitted by British financier Bill Browder of 26 people who Mr Browder says may have been involved in the money laundering scheme at Danske's Estonian branch.

Though there are more people on the list, the Office of the Prosecutor General declined to share all of the names: not all of them are subject to the ongoing criminal investigation. "To avoid the mistaken accusation of the wrong people in the media, we are [only] confirming the names of the persons suspected," they said.

Prosecutor General Lavly Perling told ERR on Wednesday evening that her office isn't seeking to extend the arrest of the suspects.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

28.11

Jüri Nikolajev: EKRE handed opportunity to woo Russian voters

27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

