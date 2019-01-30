news

Opinion: Annual state decoration awardees often resemble their awarders ({{commentsTotal}})

Opinion
By Toomas Sildam, ERR
Toomas Sildam-
Toomas Sildam- Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Opinion

Without taking anything away from the role of the President of Estonia and her team, the annual list of recipients of the highest awards Estonia can bestow, tends to resemble those who are giving out the award; however, this means we can all have an influence on future lists, writes ERR's Toomas Sildam.

As per tradition, the president picked a selection of people to decorate whose commitment to their profession or to the community has made Estonia a better place. This is why those awarded numbered just 112.

However, she also gave another important criterion in her choices, linked with her sovereign decision as head of state. This criterion is summed up by loyalty to the principles on which modern Estonia is based – openness and democracy, knowledge and enterprise, caring and awareness.

This set of criteria helps us understand the make-up of this year's list of recipients. Entrepreneurs, care workers, teachers, lecturers, scientists, cultural figures, preservers of the national memory, protectors of the Estonian language...

In view of the president's activities over the past year, many people from Ida-Viru County, and especially Narva, are of course on the list [President Kaljulaid has put a particular focus on this region of Estonia, even basing herself in Narva and working out of that border city, for a total of four weeks over the second half of 2018-ed.] .

We can add to this the two somewhat august expressions of gratitude bestowed on the recently-departed former Secretary of State, Heiki Loot, who had been in that role for a long time, and the former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court,  Priit Pikamäe, soon to take up a post as European Court of Justice (ECJ) Advocate General in Luxembourg [both men received the Order of the National Coat of Arms, Third Class-ed.].

No politicians on this list

One notable absence is also a part of tradition, namely that there are no politicians nominated for any awards. Naturally this would have been a delicate matter in any case, particularly this year as we lead up to the general election in March and the European elections in May, as any decorations could have been interpreted as a personal endorsement or expressing a political preference. The president is, of course, a neutral when it comes to party politics.

It is nevertheless still tempting to scan the list of awardees for the bright stars and big names, whose contribution can easily be summed up in one sentence. But by taking such an attitude, we would be making ourselves a trap. Estonia gives its thanks via the decorations, not only for those known to us from the TV or the papers. Estonia also appreciates those who have gone the extra mile beyond their daily routine, or volunteered their time and experience to improve something, often whilst balancing that with family life.

In short, the are relied upon by Estonia. These people give a certain gloss and appeal to the list, especially after President Kaljulaid's predecessor, Toomas Hendrik Ilves, cut the regular awards list from several hundred to around a hundred.

One more thought, if I may. It still may look to many of use, that there is somebody who has been unfairly left off the list.

As noted above, without taking anything away from the president and her team, the list of recipients is simply a reflection of those giving out the awards. This means we all have the opportunity to shape the list, however, by paying attention to those around us who we think deserve recognition, and even by boldly proposing them to the president's office.

Naturally the head of state is under no obligation to pick anyone, but this would at least give the opportunity for them to be considered. That way, some of these suggestions may make the list next year, and receive Estonia's highest levels of gratitude.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kersti kaljulaidtoomas sildamorder of the cross of terra marianaestonian state awardsestonian independence day


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
29.01

Parcel delivery keeping traditional mail afloat

29.01

Estonia now 18th worldwide on Corruption Perception Index

29.01

President returns to economical honours award rate, following centenary

29.01

President to decorate over 100 people with state honours

29.01

Estonia smart border crossing payment system in jeopardy from EU

28.01

Tallinn-St Petersburg bus route sees holiday passenger increase both ways

28.01

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

28.01

Centre donor denies link with city council decision favouring his company

Opinion
24.01

Opinion digest: Estonians have to find their self-confidence

23.01

Jüri Adams: Why I'm not running, or MP as an obedient slave

22.01

Marju Himma: Playing with lies limits young nationalists' freedom of speech

22.01

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

18.01

Opinion: Estonian language initiatives great, but will they work out?

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
28.01

Tallinn-St Petersburg bus route sees holiday passenger increase both ways

28.01

Centre donor denies link with city council decision favouring his company

28.01

Google, Amazon and other tech companies to meet President

28.01

Minister: Tallinn rail bypass may now go ahead

25.01

Heavy snowfall a challenge for oil shale electricity production

25.01

Card payments rise as ATM withdrawals fall

25.01

Tax authority advises companies trading with UK prepare for no-deal Brexit

25.01

Harju County municipalities want bypass railway alongside Rail Baltica

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
10:35

Opinion: Annual state decoration awardees often resemble their awarders

10:04

Retail trade turnover remains stable in December 2018

09:54

Russia unlikely to meddle with upcoming general election, expert thinks

09:27

Committee kills Waste Act bill, wants entirely new law

08:43

January ratings: Centre ahead at 33%, Reform 25%, EKRE 17%

29.01

Kitt, Müller, Ross potential candidates for Bank of Estonia governor

29.01

Kohtla-Järve secondary school to get Estonian-language 10th grade this year

29.01

Tartu Maraton cross-country ski marathon confirmed for 2019

29.01

Coop Bank increases loan portfolio by 37%, deposits by 22% in 2018

29.01

Parcel delivery keeping traditional mail afloat

29.01

Estonia now 18th worldwide on Corruption Perception Index

29.01

President returns to economical honours award rate, following centenary

29.01

President to decorate over 100 people with state honours

29.01

Centre party Viljandi County branch board in crisis

29.01

MEP Indrek Tarand to take EKRE to court

29.01

Estonia smart border crossing payment system in jeopardy from EU

28.01

Tallinn-St Petersburg bus route sees holiday passenger increase both ways

28.01

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

28.01

Free Party initiative to reduce bureaucracy, MP reimbursements, rejected

28.01

Centre donor denies link with city council decision favouring his company

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: