Edelaraudtee to reconstruct 28 km of railway along Lelle-Türi section

BNS
Renovation work on railroad tracks in Jõgeva. Photo is illustrative.
Renovation work on railroad tracks in Jõgeva. Photo is illustrative. Source: Kristjan Teedema/Postimees/Scanpix
Privately owned train operator Edelaraudtee is planning to overhaul the settling layers, splice bars, rails and tracks along 28 km of the Lelle-Türi railway section. The changes will make it possible for passenger trains to travel at speeds of up to 120 km/h.

The company announced a public tender for the project. The deadline for bids is 15 March, the Baltic News Service wrote on Monday.

The construction work to be done includes the planning and replacement of the entire old superstructure along the 28-km railway section.

The size of the job is increased further by the crossings that need to be reconstructed, along with the replacement of turns, the partial renovation of several bridges and cleaning up the railway embankment.

According to the tender, the contractor will also have to take care of the procurement of rails, concrete sleepers and generally all the material needed in the project. Works are to be completed within 10 months after the signing of the contract, the BNS wrote.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

estonian railwaysrailwayedelaraudtee


No comments yet.
