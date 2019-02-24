Galleries: Estonian Independence Day begins with flag-raising ceremonies

news

Independence Day flag-raising ceremony in Tallinn. 24 February 2019.
Photo: Independence Day flag-raising ceremony in Tallinn. 24 February 2019. Author: Priit Mürk/ERR
Celebrations of the 101st birthday of the Republic of Estonia began early on Sunday morning, with well-attended festive sunrise flag-raising ceremonies held in both Tallinn and Narva.

The flag was raised atop Tall Hermann Tower at Tallinn's Toompea Castle at 7:34 EET.

President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE) gave a speech at the event in the Governor's Garden, where Archbishop of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) Urmas Viilma also shared words of blessing.

The Estonian Declaration of Independence, known as the Manifesto to the Peoples of Estonia, was read by Tallinn City Theatre actor Kaspar Velberg.

Sunday also marked the 30th anniversary of the day when, following decades of occupation, the Estonian tricolor began to be flown from the iconic tower on 24 February again, sparking the current tradition.

A sunrise flag-raising ceremony was also held at the Northern Yard at Narva Castle, home to Estonia's easternmost flag.

Photo: Independence Day flag-raising ceremony in Narva. 24 February 2019. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

Editor: Aili Vahtla

independence day


