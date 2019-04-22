PPA to provide daily Terevisioon bulletins on highway patrols locations

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), in conjunction with public broadcaster ERR, is to announce the locations of its traffic patrols on a daily basis, starting from Monday.

The location of PPA patrols, likely to be focussed primarily on the main highways in Estonia, including the Tallinn-Tartu and Tallinn-Narva roads, will be announced each weekday morning on ETV breakfast show Terevisioon.

The purpose of making the patrols' whereabouts public, the PPA says, is not to ''punish commuters'', but is in the interests of safety.

''...blatant offenders will definitely get more attention,'' however, the PPA announced on its social media page on Monday.

Starting from today each morning @Terevisioon will show the location of our traffic police patrols on roads.



Our aim is not to punish the commuters but to create safety on the roads by our presence.



Though, blatant offenders will definitely get more attention.



Travel safe! pic.twitter.com/1yNzSNhLjS — Estonian Police (@EstonianPolice) April 22, 2019

Terevisioon can be viewed online at ETV's site here.